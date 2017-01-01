Robert Jeffress Compared President Trump to Nehemiah

Dr. Robert Jeffress gave the sermon at President Trump's family prayer service on Inauguration Day from the historic pulpit of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C. ( Facebook photo )

Pastor Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Church in Dallas provided the sermon for President Trump's family prayer service on Inauguration Day at St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C.

His message was "When God Chooses a Leader" from the Book of Nehemiah. In it, he said, in part:

As the prophet Daniel said, it is God who removes and establishes leaders.

Today─one year later─God has raised you and Vice-President-elect Pence up for a great, eternal purpose.

When I think of you, President-elect Trump, I am reminded of another great leader God chose thousands of years ago in Israel. The nation had been in bondage for decades, the infrastructure of the country was in shambles and God raised up a powerful leader to restore the nation. And the man God chose was neither a politician nor a priest. Instead, God chose a builder whose name was Nehemiah.

And the first step of rebuilding the nation was the building of a great wall. God instructed Nehemiah to build a wall around Jerusalem to protect its citizens from enemy attack. You see, God is not against building walls!

And the Old Testament book of Nehemiah records how Nehemiah completed that massive project in record time—just 52 days.

Jeffress went on to explain how Nehemiah was so successful in building the wall and rebuilding the nation of Israel. The megachurch pastor also quoted President Ronald Reagan:

"America needs God more than God needs America. If we ever forget we are 'one nation under God,' we will be a nation gone under."

Click here to read the entire sermon.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.