Here Are the Answers to the Hardest Presidential Quiz You'll Ever Take

-
Why Muslims Want to Silence Franklin Graham's Prayers
Let's keep praying for the bold evangelist.
-
Toxic Masculinity? America's Universities Turning Men Into Women
Ladies want these five things in a man, and today's men don't seem to have them.
-
What It Takes to Be a Missionary
There are five traits successful missionaries need to make a lasting impact for Christ. Author: Kenneth Freire
-
Pastor Imprisoned for Prophesying Death of President
Is this the new standard?
-
-
-
Ex-Gay Donnie McClurkin Opens Up About Relationships, Romance and Regret
"This is a real sensitive area in my life," McClurkin said as he fought back tears.
-
Will Trump's Pledge Stop the Proliferation of Porn?
With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday, will he honor the commitment that he made during his presidential campaign to end the spread of pornography?
-
Crank Up the Heat on Your Spiritual Life
Life in the Spirit exists to give you a deep understanding of who the Holy Spirit is, how He works in your life and how you can interact with Him on a daily basis.
-
Angels of Abundant Harvest Targeting Christian Business Owners
Our publisher prophesied a strong word of encouragement for kingdom-minded business owners. If ...
-
5 Truths to Understand When Leading Leaders
When you lead other leaders, there are some specific truths that apply. If you don't recognize these truths, you could end up losing your leaders and missing your most important goals.
-
Will the 'Trump Effect' Trickle Down to Christian Conservatives?
Enough with our compromise and cowardice. It's time for courage and conviction. It's ...
-
-
-
Bonnie Jones: Bob's 1980s Prophecy About Russia Is About to be Fulfilled
The Lord is going to use a Red Army to advance His kingdom, she said.
-
God Falls on 3,500 People, Igniting Transformational Revival That Can Change America
What followed is an amazing testimony of how the fear of the Lord and the supernatural grace of God ...
-
Prophetic Prayer Warriors Form a Shield Around Donald Trump
"It doesn't matter who is in the White House as long as there is faith that God has not ...
-
Why God Refused to Let This Woman Escape the Fort Lauderdale Shooting
This is one story the media hasn't told you.
-
God's Power at Work in the Church Today
Charisma's founder, Steve Strang writes about today's hottest topics affecting the Christian faith.
-
Continue Your Journey with the Holy Spirit
Follow God on the most fulfilling journey of your life with Encounter the Holy Spirit! Break away from past hurts and press into the One who wants a personal encounter with you.
-
Dream the Unimaginable In His Presence
Reach your full potential and be led by His Spirit. In His Presence takes you to a deeper understanding of who God is and how he communicates with us.
-
Set Your Spirit on Fire
Receive the power and gifts that come through the Holy Spirit Baptism. Don’t go empty-handed; accept all that He has for you! His power is available to those who ask.
-
Put on the Full Armor of God
Break every stronghold with the power of the Holy Spirit. Use the power of your tongue to declare and decree the Word of God. Witness heaven move on your behalf.