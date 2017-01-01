The 'Transition' Will Continue Beyond Friday

Vice President-elect Mike Pence has named a successor to lead the presidential transition team as Rick Dearborn prepares to become deputy White House chief of staff. ( Reuters photo )

Friday, Jan. 20, will not be the end of the "peaceful transition of power," but merely another stepping point in the process.

Confirmation hearings are underway for Cabinet positions that haven't even been formally nominated. There are more appointments yet to come. Confirmation votes to be had in the Senate. Swearing-in ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the government will begin operating under the new Trump-Pence administration.

Since taking the helm of the presidential transition team, Vice President-elect Mike Pence has relied upon Rick Dearborn to manage the day-to-day—and in some cases, minute-to-minute—details of the transition. But, with Dearborn about to begin his new job as deputy White House chief of staff, Pence has named a successor to continue leading the transition.

That successor will be Ken Nahigian, who had been serving as the PTT's head of president-elect support. In that role, he was overseeing all strategic planning and support to President-elect Donald Trump, the vice president-elect, their families and the various nominees.

"Ken has been a tremendous and critical asset to the transition," Dearborn said. "In the days following the election, his role evolved to not only manage president-elect support but also prepare our great cabinet designees for their hearings. The transition is in capable hands with Ken Nahigian, who has tirelessly supported it from Day One and will carry it through the finish line."

Nahigian, who operates a public relations and communications planning and strategy firm, also played an instrumental role in developing the transition's website, GreatAgain.gov. He also structured the incoming administration's post-election communications strategy, built up infrastructure resources for the Trump-Pence team to be ready for Day 1 and created a public-engagement network for the transition period.

"I'm honored that the president-elect, vice president-elect and Rick Dearborn have entrusted me with this responsibility, and it is my honor to continue my service to this new administration," he said. "It has been a tremendous honor to be part of this historic and successful process of building our government."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.