Trump Names Two More White House Hires

President-elect Donald Trump has announced two new key White House staffing hires. ( Reuters photo )

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday his selection of Christopher Liddell as Assistant to the President and Director of Strategic Initiatives, and Reed Cordish as Assistant to the President for Intragovernmental and Technology Initiatives.

Both have been members of the president-elect's transition team. Liddell has been the Special Adviser on Presidential Appointments and Reed Cordish has directed the agency "beachhead" or "landing" teams.

In his new position, Liddell will lead the Strategic Development Group, which will focus on priority projects. He will also interface with private sector forums.

"It is an honor to take on this role for the President-elect and the country," he said.

He has been the Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft, International Paper, WME-IMG and General Motors. At General Motors he was also Vice Chairman, and led the company's $23 Billion return to public market, which at the time was the largest in history.

He has also been the Chief Executive Officer of an Asia-Pacific multinational public company, and was the Executive Director of the Romney campaign's transition planning team, where he authored a book on presidential transitions. He has a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Auckland, and a Master of Philosophy from Oxford University.

Cordish will be responsible for Presidential initiatives that require multi-agency collaboration.

"I am humbled by the role and excited to work with the incredible people within the West Wing and the agencies to effect change," he said.

In addition, he will focus on technological innovation and modernization. He is a principal and partner of The Cordish Companies, an international real estate development and entertainment company.

He is also President of Entertainment Consulting International, a national entertainment and restaurant operating company he co-founded. He has a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University, where he was awarded the William Roper Award for scholastic and athletic excellence.

Together, Liddell and Cordish will form and oversee a series of high impact task forces.

"Chris Liddell and Reed Cordish have led large, complex companies in the private sector, and have played instrumental roles throughout the transition," Trump said. "Their skill sets are exactly what is needed to effect substantial change, including system wide improvement to the performance of the government. I am delighted that they will be part of my executive team."

