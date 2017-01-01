Presidential Transition Moving to Washington, D.C.

Press gaggles at Trump Tower in Manhattan are about to become a thing of the past as the Presidential Transition Team moves from New York City to Washington, D.C., for the final days before the inauguration. ( Reuters photo )

Even before the Nov. 8 election, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has been working furiously behind the scenes to ensure the seamless and peaceful transition of power from the Obama Administration to the new Trump Administration.

There have been a few hiccups along the way, but with 72 hours to go before the inauguration, the transition process has moved into its final stage.

The transition team is moving out of its offices at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday and will go to work in the official transition office space in Washington, D.C., for the first time on Wednesday. During Tuesday's morning press briefing, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave a quick update on the situation.

So far, 20 of 21 Cabinet-level positions have been filled. The last, secretary of agriculture, should be filled soon. The confirmation process is continuing to move forward in spite of efforts by Democrats to stall it out.

For an administration the liberal mainstream media has tried to describe as one no one wanted to work for, not only has Trump assembled an impressive Cabinet and White House staff, but there are tens of thousands of Americans who would like to work for him. At last count, more than 84,000 Americans have submitted resumes to work for the Trump Administration.

The liberal mainstream media is doing its best to continue to paint the transition in the worst possible light, and that was fairly evident during Tuesday's question-and-answer session. Here's a summary of some of the questions Spicer had to address:

From the Chicago Tribune: 40 Democrats have said they refuse to attend and now because of Trump's war of words with Rep. John Lewis, many others are considering a boycott, as well. Response: Trump would love to have them all attend, but if they choose not to, it opens up some really great seats for others who would like to be there.

From CNBC: The president-elect said the House version of the border adjustment tax is too complicated, so does that mean it won't happen now? Response: Trump is still discussing the legislation with congressional leaders, and he's still committed to making it happen.

From NBC: The DC Metro System is rife with breakdowns and other failing infrastructure issues, so has the president-elect taken those into account for Friday? Response: The inaugural committee has been telling visitors to plan for all sorts of delays, but the Metro should be asked how it is planning to address potential problems.

Spicer, answering other media questions, noted that Trump is likely to swear in new members of his Cabinet on Friday, as they are confirmed, and that he will likely take a few immediate executive actions, which are still being hammered out with his key advisers. Over the weekend, he will do a few more planning activities with his staff before a "flurry of activity" takes place on Monday.

Among the administration's top priorities is the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Health and Human Services Secretary-designate Dr. Tom Price has shared some of his thoughts on how that would happen. Spicer said that is one of the reasons why Trump picked him to lead those efforts: because he has been impressed with the Georgia congressman's work and plans in this area, and that details on the replacement plan would be coming soon.

The president-elect's spokesman also noted that additional staff hirings would be announced in the next couple of days ahead of the inauguration.

The inaugural committee also announced details for Trump's inauguration on Tuesday. He will be sworn in using his personal Bible as well as the Bible used at Abraham Lincoln's first inauguration. As is customary, the Oath of Office will be administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee issued the following statement:

"In his first inaugural address, President Lincoln appealed to the 'better angels of our nature,'" said PIC Chairman Tom Barrack. "As he takes the same oath of office 156 years later, President-elect Trump is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country."

President-elect Trump's Bible was presented to him by his mother upon his graduation of Sunday Church Primary School at First Presbyterian Church, Jamaica, New York, on Children's Day, June 12, 1955. The Bible is a revised standard version published by Thomas Nelson and Sons in New York in 1953 and is embossed with his name on the lower portion of the front cover. The inside cover is signed by church officials and is inscribed with his name and the details of when it was presented.

The Lincoln Bible was purchased for the first inauguration of President Abraham Lincoln by William Thomas Carroll, Clerk of the Supreme Court. The Bible is bound in burgundy velvet with a gold-washed white metal rim along the edges of the covers. It is part of the collections of the Library of Congress and has been used at three inaugurals: 1861, 2009, and 2013.

