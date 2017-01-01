Chinese Human Rights Activist Is Likely the Victim of Torture

Human rights attorney Li Chunfu was returned to his home last week, emaciated and psychologically traumatized after spending time in a Chinese "black jail." ( Submitted photo )

Yet another Christian human rights activist in China has been abducted by local government police officials and thrown in one of the nation's infamous "black jails."

This time, however, Li Chunfu, a human rights attorney from Tianjin, may not survive his ordeal. According to China Aid, Li was abducted, taken to a black jail and then subjected to medical experimentation or torture that has damaged him both physically and psychologically.

The following is China Aid's official statement, released on Friday:

Li Chunfu, a rights attorney, was released on bail yesterday, emaciated and aged. When his spouse noticed he was fearful of entering his own apartment, she wept.

Since his release, Li revealed to his wife that he was subjected to medical examinations almost daily while being held in an unofficial "black jail." The authorities diagnosed him with high blood pressure, even though he has never suffered from it before, and fed him unknown medications. Li also claimed that his heart is damaged and believes he does not have long to live.

Li was likely tortured while imprisoned, prompting his fear. His family is calling for immediate professional help.

Li disappeared into police custody on Aug. 1, 2015, shortly after his brother, Li Heping, was apprehended during a nationwide crackdown on human rights defenders. On Dec. 6, Wang Qiaoling, Li Heping's wife, learned her husband had been charged with "subversion of state power" and was to be prosecuted.

During his incarceration, Li Chunfu was held incommunicado.

"The Chinese regime's Nazi-style brutality enacted against innocent peaceful rights defense lawyers such as Li Chunfu should be condemned by everyone with a conscience," said China Aid's president and founder, Bob Fu. "This is a barbaric act against humanity that is in absolute violation of international standards that prevent arbitrary detention and torture and are meant to protect human rights defenders."

In 2012, Li Chunfu was part of a delegation that traveled to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Texas to meet with Members of Congress, State Department officials, the Congressional Executive Commission on China; and personnel from the Human Rights Watch, the Center for East Asian Studies at the University of Pennsylvania and Baylor Law School.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.