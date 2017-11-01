16 Jewish Community Centers in U.S. Receive Bomb Threats

Jewish community centers throughout the U.S. received bomb threats Monday. ( Video Screenshot Image )

Sixteen Jewish community centers in the U.S. and several Jewish schools in London received bomb threats Monday, according to the JCC Association of North America and media reports.

The American JCCs receiving the threats were in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Tennessee. The community centers received phone calls from what authorities believe is the same source, with a prerecorded message warning of a bomb planted on premises. In London, Jewish schools in the Roehampton, Ilford and Brent neighborhoods were affected, The Jewish Chronicle reported. The JCCs and schools were evacuated following the threats, allowing police to search the facilities for explosives. No bombs were found.

David Posner, director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, said the umbrella organization "thanks federal and local law enforcement for their quick and thorough response."

"JCCs continue to work with [local and federal authorities], as they do all year long, to ensure the continued safety of JCC members and all those who participate in JCC activities, as well as the safety of JCC buildings," Posner said.

