Report: FBI Knew Clinton Emails Were Vulnerable a Full Year Before the Election

FBI Director James Comey may have more tough questions to answer after the latest document drop related to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server. ( Reuters photo )

According to a new report from The Daily Caller, the FBI was well-aware that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's private email server posed a threat to national security as early as July of 2015—well before the primary season got into full swing.

The DC's Richard Pollock reports:

FBI counter-terrorism officials warned in the summer of 2015 that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton doing official business on her home email system potentially compromised national security, according to new 300 pages of new evidence released late Sunday.

The warnings came even as Clinton—by then heavily favored to win the Democratic presidential nomination—casually dismissed any problems with the private email system in her New York mansion.

Dramatic behind-the-scenes alarms were triggered by the Clinton's emails, a fact which is vividly depicted throughout the newly released documents.

Randall C. Coleman, assistant director of the Bureau's counterintelligence division, approved a memo circulated throughout FBI headquarters claiming that "an activity constituting a federal crime or a threat to national security has or may have occurred," July 10, 2015, for example.

Click here to read the entire report.

