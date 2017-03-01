Press Grills Spokesman Over Trump Tweets

Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took a number of questions Tuesday from members of the media who were determined to know more about some recent tweets made by President-elect Donald Trump. ( Reuters photo )

Appearing on ABC's This Week program on Sunday, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said he fully expects President-elect Donald Trump to continue to speak directly with the American people via social media.

"I think it freaks the mainstream media out that he has this following of over 45-plus million people that follow him on social media, that he can have a direct conversation," Spicer said. "He doesn't have to have it funneled through the media.

"Business as usual is over, as I've said before. There's a new sheriff in town, and he's going to do things first and foremost for the American people."

The liberal mainstream media, however, is insisting that it still needs to funnel all of Trump's thoughts and regurgitate them—with their own liberal "spin"—for mass consumption. And during Tuesday morning's daily press briefing, they grilled Spicer over several new tweets the president-elect had sent.

First and foremost, they wanted to know what Trump meant with his tweet about Congress moving to "gut" the Congressional Ethics Office. The president-elect wrote:

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS (Drain The Swamp)"

Spicer said the tweet speaks for itself, which is frequently his response when asked about Trump tweets. But, pressed further to know if the president-elect would prefer the CEO be strengthened, rather than weakened, the spokesman said the intent of the tweet wasn't to comment on what should be done with the office but rather that Congress should be focused on the priorities Americans gave them on Nov. 8: tax reform, health care and improving the overall economy.

The spokesman was also asked about Trump's tweets about General Motors in which the president-elect wrote: "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax!"

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=731709337" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=731709337" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Again, the mainstream media wanted more explanation. Spicer, however, noted the president-elect has been absolutely clear since the early days of the 2016 campaign about his intentions and said details would be coming shortly after Inauguration Day later this month.

A Canadian reporter got in on the exchange and asked what it meant for Canadian trade. Spicer, again, noted that Trump hasn't been shy about his priorities when it comes to negotiating trade deals, which is a commitment to American workers and their jobs.

The media also asked for more "clarity" from Spicer regarding Trump's recent tweets about North Korea and its nuclear weapons program. The president-elect had tweeted: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won't happen!"

He also noted that China was only interested in one-sided trade deals, not with helping in matters of joint interest, like North Korea. A reporter for Reuters wanted to know what steps Trump intended to take to ensure North Korea doesn't obtain a nuclear weapon, but Spicer said details will come only after the president-elect is sworn in.

Spicer also took a question about the violence in Chicago and reports that the FBI is willing to provide assistance. The spokesman said he hadn't discussed that matter with the president-elect but was sure Trump is willing to listen to any ideas the bureau may have.

Spicer also noted that Trump would be meeting later in the day with Leo Mackay, a senior vice president at Lockheed Martin and former deputy secretary of Veterans Affairs. Mackay is a former Navy lieutenant commander, having previously flown the F-14 as a graduate of Fighter Weapons School, also known as "Top Gun."

Mackay is the corporate audit executive and is responsible for the ethics and business conduct offices at Lockheed Martin. He's also the company's chief sustainability officer. He is also a member of the Board of Regents of Concordia Theological Seminary, which is affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.