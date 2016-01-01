Curt Landry: Donald Trump and the Significance of 5777

Curt Landry answers the important question: Is President-elect Donald Trump a modern-day Cyrus or Nebuchadnezzar? ( Video Screenshot Image )

Curt Landry, a Messianic rabbi who works to reconcile Jew and Gentile, recently shared some facts related to the 2016 presidential election that defy random chance.

For instance, 2017 is the Hebraic Year 5777—a year he says correlates to grace and perfection. And on Jan. 20, 2017, the first day Donald Trump takes office as the 45th President of the United States, he will be 70 years, 7 months and 7 days old.

Trump will also be the 45th president of the United States. And in the Bible, Isaiah 45 tells about Cyrus, who was instrumental in rebuilding the temple in Jerusalem.

No, you can't make stuff like that up.

Ultimately, Landry asked the question: Is Donald Trump a Cyrus or Nebuchadnezzar? It's a vital question he said needs to be answered by the body of Christ to calm the ongoing violence in America today.

Tonight, we need to remove the confusion over Donald Trump, because even inside the body of Christ, we're all over the place on this thing. If I may, it's a lack of biblical understanding about how God uses [leaders]. We want to come from a Western religious culture where we want our presidents to be like they [are] holy pastor guys. Sometimes, God will take people who are really a mess and then put them into a place and change them and use them. But tonight, if we're going to submit and activate, we need to believe. One of the biggest problems with us is when we are confused over what we are to proclaim and believe. That confusion is what stops the fulfillment of the blessings coming. James said it this way: 'Double-minded men shall not receive anything from God" (see James 1:7-8). So we need to come to an agreement on who he is so we can release him. And as we release him in the Spirit and receive him in the Spirit, the alignment will start to settle down this violence that is happening in our cities."

Click here to watch Landry explain the answer to the question.

