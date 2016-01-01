Ben Peters: The Time Has Come for Jeremiah 33:3

Ben Peters says Jeremiah 33:3 and the passages that follow it speak directly to current events, specifically the matter of Israel and its West Bank settlements. ( Reuters photo )

Wednesday morning, President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his frustration with President Obama and his administration's mistreatment of Israel, vowing once again there will be big changes ahead after Jan. 20.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect," he wrote. "They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore.

"The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"

Ben Peters, the author of 23 books, including The Kingdom Building Church: Experiencing the Explosive Potential of the Church in Kingdom Building Mode, wrote in a recent piece for The Elijah List that the Bible has something to say about that. He points to Jeremiah 33:3, which states:

Call to Me, and I will answer you, and show you great and mighty things which you do not know.

In his article, Peters wrote that God is speaking to us at this moment in history from that passage. While the passage is used many times for different purposes, he said that in its full context, the verse speaks directly to current events and hints at what is to come.

"In the current political 'mega-shift' going on, there are two important cities in the spotlight," he wrote. "One, of course, is Washington, D.C. The other is Jerusalem, Israel."

"Here's verse four: For thus says the Lord, the God of Israel, concerning the houses of this city and the houses of the kings of Judah, which have been pulled down to fortify against the siege mounds and the sword."

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=695642666" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=695642666" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

With regard to Jerusalem, Peters wrote:

The hot issue is about Israeli settlements or new houses. It's also about land for peace. In past decades, Israel has abandoned its settlements for the sake of peace, but the peace did not happen. Now the United Nations and the USA administration, having abandoning Israel, have voted to condemn Israel for building new houses on its land, declaring it to be the property of Palestinians. Of course throughout history, Israel's enemies have come into Jerusalem and torn down its houses and synagogues and its temple. Jerusalem is a city fought over like no other city in the world.

And regarding Washington, D.C., he wrote:

The hot issue is the change coming to our government's important houses: The White House and the houses of Congress—the House of Representatives and the Senate. The campaign slogan: "Drain the Swamp" has put fear in the hearts of many politicians and "kings" who have used these "houses" to build their own "houses." Left unchecked, they have become corrupted and never held accountable for their actions as long as they submitted to their political "bosses." Their houses could and should now be "pulled down."

Peters continues, noting that the fifth verse speaks to God's judgment over Israel for its sinful ways, which could easily apply to both Jerusalem and Washington, D.C. But he focused again on the prophetic message of the passages that follow.

Those verses talk of healing, peace and the revelation of truth, of a spiritual cleansing and pardoning of Israel's sins and past transgressions. But ultimately, he wrote, it will all come to pass as a matter of honor and glory to God.

"We often get so excited about God's promises and how they will bless us, we forget that it should really be a whole lot more about Him, His glory and honor, than about us and our blessings. It is also interesting that the first result is 'joy,'" Peters wrote, referencing Jeremiah 33:9. "What He will do for Israel and for America will bring Him great joy. This is very encouraging because as He is blessing us, He feels the joy that a Father feels as He watches His children succeed and prosper."

Click here to read the entire article.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.