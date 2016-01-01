Sanctuary Cities Are Taking New Steps

The City of Chicago recently created a $1.3 million "defense fund" for illegals to get free immigration attorneys when they face deportation. Los Angeles has followed suit. ( Reuters photo )

So-called "sanctuary cities" in the U.S. are becoming more aggressive in their resistance to the incoming Trump Administration.

According to the government watchdog group Judicial Watch's "Corruption Chronicles" blog, several of them have recently a new brazen step in their opposition to President-elect Donald Trump and the rule of law. Now they are offering taxpayer-funded "defense funds" to provide free immigration attorneys to illegals who are facing deportation.

The Judicial Watch report cites examples in Chicago and Los Angeles:

A few days after the Chicago City Council approved a $1.3 million legal defense fund to help illegal immigrants facing deportation, officials in Los Angeles unveiled their version with more than seven times the money. It appears to be a growing trend of using public funds to protect those who have violated federal law. The offenders are municipalities that have long offered illegal aliens sanctuary and an array of taxpayer-funded benefits.

Last week Chicago officials proudly announced their legal defense fund to help immigrants threatened with deportation. It was created to prepare for President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promise to deport thousands of illegal immigrants. One Chicago alderman admitted he probably has illegal aliens working in his city office. The lawmaker, Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, said this in a local news report: "Donald Trump, we are sending you a message, you will not tear apart our families, we will stay together. We will defend and protect our communities." The money to defend illegal immigrants for violating the nation's federal statutes will come from Chicago property tax rebate funds.

Click here to read the entire report.

