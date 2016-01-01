Prophecy: The Third Great Awakening Will Come With 'Extreme Victory'

John Mark Pool said the election of Donald Trump as our 45th president of the United States has helped trigger the Third Great Awakening in America. ( Official photo )

John Mark Pool of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, co-founder of Word to the World Ministries, has become a prophetic voice to speak into pastors' and leaders' lives throughout America in preparation for our next revival outpouring.

In a recent article he wrote for The Elijah List, he said that with the election of President-elect Donald Trump, the Third Great Awakening in America is now underway. The year 2017, he said the Lord told him, will involve "extreme victory."

He wrote:

This is a season of overwhelming victorious supernatural exploits! We are now bringing in the "sons of Issachar" awareness of, "Knowing the seasons and epochs of God" as never before. A new fresh oil of discernment is being released into the church. What an essential oil of blessing that will be for the next few years ahead.

Do not be surprised as you will now have dreams and visions like God gave Joseph to save the savior of the ancient world (and put him in a position of favor). This indeed is our time of being a partner with God's arrangement for His spiritual order! God has chosen this season as a time for reordering His kingdom leadership plan to begin releasing more "fathers of the faith." These "fathers of the faith" will begin mentoring and teaching our sons and daughters for God's kingdom multiplication!

We are about to experience a turnaround for God's kingdom expansion as never before! New ministry schools will begin to be planted all across our nation! We will begin intense impartation for obedience to God's kingdom mandate to "multiply, take dominion and subdue this earth" (Gen. 1:28)!

The Season of Abundant Blessing

This is our new season of God's special election! God's elect will be observed living in Abba Father's abundant favor! This favor can open doors for the gospel as rarely experienced! We can indeed see nations won in a day! Remember, in Christ, you are His very elect!

We are now experiencing a major national victory, mostly because God's elect joined together as one to win the presidential election of Donald Trump. He will be a type of "Cyrus" who will make decrees to save God's people in our nation, for sure Israel, and the nations.

With this season of abundant blessings, turnaround and great awakening, we must understand that certainly God has blessed our participation with His kingdom plan. It's essential now that every believer act during this window of great mercy, grace and favor to spiritually give their "due diligence." Giving their "due diligence" will assure the next eight years are everything God wants for our nation. I heard the Lord say, "If you obey in the next eight years, I will give you 16 years of abundance."

I decree that after eight years with Donald Trump as our president, we will have Vice-president Elect Mike Pence for the following eight years. It's time to be extremely bold in our faith and actions to assure God's will be done in America as it is in heaven!

Please keep praying for what God has begun, assuring no weapon of the enemy can alter what we are now experiencing! We have just entered the beginning of major spiritual fulfillment in the season of the Third Great Awakening! We have prayed, we have decreed and now we must participate in this season of

2017—our year of extreme victory!

