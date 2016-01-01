President-elect Trump Responds to Russian 'Christmas Card'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Christmas message to President-elect Donald Trump struck a hopeful tone for future relations. ( Reuters photo )

The hope of every Christian at Christmas is that there would finally be peace on earth, but if a recent delivery to President-elect Donald Trump is any indication, we might be closer than we think.

It's certainly too soon to tell, but a "Christmas card" delivered to the president-elect from Russian President Vladimir Putin offers good reason to be hopeful. In it, the Russian leader offers his personal hopes for brighter future.

The Presidential transition team provided an "unofficial translation" of the message, dated Dec. 15, which reads:

Dear Mr. Trump,

Please accept my warmest Christmas and New Year greetings.

Serious global and regional challenges, which our countries have to face in recent years, show that the relations between Russia and the U.S. remain an important factor in ensuring stability and security of the modern world.

I hope that after you assume the position of the president of the United States of America we will be able—by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner—to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level.

Please accept my sincere wishes to you and your family of sound health, happiness, well-being, success and all the best.

Sincerely,

V. Putin

Trump responded with a short statement:

"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts and we do not have to travel an alternate path."

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.