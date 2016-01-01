9th Circuit Court of Appeals Refuses to Hear Appeal of California's AB 775

The Pacific Justice Institute attempted to gain a rehearing of its case against California's AB 775, which makes it a crime to not promote abortion services at pro-life pregnancy centers. ( Reuters photo )

Wednesday, after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco denied a request by the Pacific Justice Institute to hold a rehearing with the full court of its case against California's dangerous AB 775, the organization's president and founder issued the following statement.

"While we are clearly disappointed with the decision by the Ninth Circuit Court rehearing en banc panel, we are determined to move forward to make sure this case has the potential to be overturned by the United States Supreme Court," PJI founder and President Brad Dacus said. "Every private ministry in the United States should be free to conduct their ministry without having to advertise something of the state that is in opposition to the ministry's direct purpose and mission."

AB 775 would force pro-life community pregnancy help centers to not only provide information about available abortion services, but promote abortion as an option. Many of these pregnancy centers are operated by Christian ministries and have deep religious objections to the abortion practice.

The California law effectively criminalizes the act of refusing to promote abortion and creates and existential threat to First Amendment-protected rights.

