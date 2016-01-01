Prophecy: A New Era of Commonwealth Is Coming for America

Stephen Powell says the Lord told him a new era of commonwealth is coming for America. ( Reuters photo )

Stephen Powell of Lion of Light Ministries, whom The Elijah List publisher Steve Shultz calls a "fresh, upcoming voice in the prophetic community," recently wrote about a new word he had received from the Lord regarding the coming season of change following the 2016 presidential election.

In a new prophecy shared with The Elijah List readers, Powell said the Lord told him the nation's wounds will be healed and America will be raised up as a global power once again—"a Boaz, a mighty giant of wealth"—to help Israel in the end times. Our nation will raise up low places, make treaties where none have been for generations, and made mighty in the face of the impossible, he said the Lord shared with him.

There will be a "new era of commonwealth" in America, and Satan will be made low, he wrote:

I hear a voice saying, "Satan, Satan, be brought down low in this nation. Be cast down in this nation. There will be no comparison to the victory that I have over Baal and his bulls in this coming season," says the Lord. "For it will be a great victory, a victory without precedent, for as this victory comes the chains on the economy will be broken going back before Reagan, back before FDR, before Eisenhower, McKinley and even before Lincoln," says the Lord.

"There are chains upon chains which have been gathering and growing, and you've become so used to those chains—in many ways they've become the tools you've used as an economic power—and many don't even know the difference between the chains of the globalists and the tools I gave the republic in the beginning," says the Lord.

"But as this victory comes and swiftly it will come, it will feel like a mighty new world. The breath being breathed at the beginning by those who were in the new world, this is breath I give to you, this is the economic life I sow back to you," says the Lord.

"But this new world does not belong to satan," says the Lord. "This is My new world, and in it I will make My Kingdom order. Be cast down, be brought low, oh you serpent, for the Americans to tread over you once again," says the Lord.

"It's a new time and a new era where the economic serpents will be treaded upon," says the Lord. "Their venom will be nullified even sprung from the system, drawn from the economic body of this nation like an infected wound, and the heart of the economy will beat like never before. The body of this economy will strengthen quickly," says the Lord. "For you have been a wounded warrior on My end-times battlefield, oh commonwealth of America," says the Lord.

"But you shall be strengthened, you shall receive a healing anointing, for the wounds that have infected you are being treated. You shall be a giant once again, a Boaz for My end-times battles. You shall be a Boaz, a mighty giant of wealth, helping Israel, raising up low places, making treaties where none have been for generations, for you shall be mighty in the face of the impossible," says the Lord.

"Take your deep breaths, breathe in deep again, for I'm restoring your lungs even your economic endurance, and you will run, run, run, on a new pair of economic legs," says the Lord.

"I see the legs resting in the east, even starting on Japan, resting on the west, even starting on England, and they shall be for pillars, pillars of strength for My house. These are meant to release glory into the earth, glory of the new order of heaven. People shall know My blessing as I raise you up as a tree—a tree even for nations—for birds to perch under, to be sheltered, aided and helped and taught in these kingdom ways," says the Lord.

"You are entering a new day of discipleship, a new day of learning. What does it mean: 'A nation whose God is our Lord?' You shall know it in America again, for you shall see it. See it you shall, I have not forsaken you, you shall be raised up again as the warrior I've purposed you to be, to combat evil order, to set the captives free."

"I see island nations awakening as the light of the glory shines sea to sea, waves of My glory hitting Japan and Haiti, Cuba and islands off the coasts of mighty nations, and historical locations of resistance to this move shall have an awakening. The awakening spiritually will open the awakening economically, governmentally and Jesus the King shall rise in these nations, as Satan is brought low in these nations," says the Lord.

Love, love, love is the answer for those that reject the King. Love will break the strongholds, love will break through the lies, love will bestow the blessing on entire nations where religion has constantly failed to crown these nations with God's glory. Love will be the answer as it's always been; love will see us through to the end.

Look for the port cities to be invaded with God's glory, to have lights of justice and righteousness shine in the ships, in the seas, in the ports, in the buildings around the ports.



Look for the trafficking to be exposed, and for the reign of justice and righteousness to hit these cities. There are great powers alive in these cities, and it's time now to challenge these powers, to challenge their trafficking plans, to open their depths up to the viewing public, to expose their trafficking schemes.

For God says, "I am shining My light on these places, these places of trade and commerce, these places that ship America's interests. I will prune these branches, and I will visit these places with unquenchable fire, for now is the time for a great harvest of God's glory, even for the nations, even for America, coming through the port cities.

"There will be food, resources, medical supplies, being shipped by the church through these ports, untouched by the government, untouched by corruptible enterprises, being delivered to God-ordained destinations. There will be a great kingdom invasion for ports and for the feeding of nations coming for this time!"

