Even With President-elect Trump's Victory Sealed, We Still Need to Pray

Several noted prophets are urging Christians to continue praying for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence right up to Inauguration Day. ( Reuters photo )

Now that Donald Trump is officially the 45th president of the United States-elect, you might feel the mission to pray over the election is completed, but there are a number of reasons why you need to keep on praying, even now that the electoral victory is assured.

Prophets Kathie Walters, Bill Yount and Wanda Alger recently wrote for The Elijah List, sharing the words they received from the Lord that explain why. As The Elijah List's publisher, Steve Shultz, noted, it's all part of the Kingdom economy God set up before he created the world.

He wrote:

He has His will. When we don't know what His will is we pray, "Let your Kingdom come and Your will be done." Perfect. And we pray that even when we know His will too.

The same thing applies here now after the election but before the Inauguration ... He's told us His will in this election. The enemy of God (I'm not referring to people here) does not want God's will. This is why we pray, "Your will be done" to thwart the enemy, the devil.

Now, people are trying all kinds of things still to thwart this election!

What does God do then?

He shows us, His people, the enemy's plan (some of that is detailed below) and then He tells us: "Pray Your will be done, Lord."

We know His will because His prophets have told us what it is. Donald Trump is God's will to be the 45th president of the United States.

Walters wrote:

The night of the elections, I saw a very huge spirit over the U.S. It was Egyptian. It was called "the Prince of Egypt." During the evening, it was dealt a blow to the middle and it was bent over like its breath was taken away—then the states started coming in for Donald Trump.

The Lord told me that the blow was dealt by intercessors in Texas but—the spirit has not left. It is out of action right now but not permanently, so I am concerned that people need to keep praying. It must leave for us to be really safe. It controls Jezebel and freemasonry spirits in Washington D.C. and many other connected spirits like deception, deceit and pornography. Don't stop praying; intensify your praying. This spirit must leave America.

"Drain the swamp," is not just a bravado saying. It's real. God will defend the Constitution because He wrote it. I am praying for knees to bow today.

Meanwhile, Yount wrote:

I saw in the spirit recently as if this election were taking place in a boxing ring. The enemy had fallen and appeared defeated, but it wasn't a knockout. There was no knockout punch delivered.

In a frenzy, as we turned away to raise our hands in celebration of victory, the referee had not yet counted to 10 seconds declaring the end of the fight because the enemy had risen back on his feet, staggering, but he was up. I then heard the referee declaring, "One More Round!" The Lord then responded, "Stay in the fight till the final round," as though the enemy was planning and saving his best comeback punch till last.

I have a gut feeling the enemy will never accept the final ringing of the bell as it declares the fight is over for this election. We are dreaming if we think the enemy plays by our rules. His fight will continue outside the ring. The greatest deception the enemy still uses is to let us think we have won the battle so he can win the war. I have seen football teams in a close game, with minutes left, allow the opposing team to score in order to buy time to get the football back so they can run their most strategic plays for a comeback win.

As I felt led to share what I am hearing with Wanda, we were amazed how the Lord was speaking His heart on this matter to both of us. We believe the Lord would have our impressions to flow together to enhance and clarify what we are hearing. What follows is strong confirmation to hear the Father's heart.

Alger added:

I shared in August that this election would be contested, and that our spiritual adversary would use every legal loophole available to disqualify, hinder and stop the swearing in of this next president.

I was shown that these attempts to disqualify the election would cause great frustration within the saints and dishearten many. Even so, the Lord's assurance was that the case was settled already in the courts of heaven, regardless of the enemy's temper tantrums.

However, both Bill Yount and I are sensing the same urgency to cover this process by agreeing in the spirit concerning heaven's decision. The enemy will not give up easily in this fight for the White House. The Lord had already shown me that the enemy would use the interim period between now and the inauguration to do as much damage as possible to this new house, administration and those who are coming to occupy this new territory. Being a legalist, he will use this time before the legal transfer of power is sealed to do harm and rob us of our peace of mind and confidence in the Lord.

However, where the enemy wants us to think the fight is not over and that he still has some leverage, the Lord has said, "My Word is enough!" Even as the enemy attempts "one more round," the Lord wants us to remember that it is His Word that ratifies and determines every court case in heaven. Regardless of the arguments presented or threats delivered, it is the Judge's final word that settles the case, and He wants to strengthen our faith and trust in Him to do what He has promised.

Take a stand, rise up in faith and agree together.

"'My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my good pleasure'" (Is. 46:10b).

God's plans are sealed in heaven regarding this shift in governmental authority, and He is asking the saints to take a stand and agree that His Word and His promises are secure. We can avert and lessen any enemy intrusion by the power of our agreement in prayer. There is already a collective mindset in this land built against the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and we must displace this by our collective unity in prayer. We have been given the authority and access to occupy this territory by His command, and that's enough to bring the divine protection needed.

Rise up in faith and agree in prayer that the enemy is bound and that the Word of the Lord stands over this nation and will not be revoked. Stand in the truth of God's victory. Satan is an illegal squatter, and God has given us the authority to speak peace to the land and to this process. Stand in the confidence of a good Father whose pleasure it is for us to enter this new season. It is His joy for us to take down the giants in the land and take our place as His sons and daughters.

Keep watch. Stand on His Word. Agree on His promises and rejoice that the victory is ours.

