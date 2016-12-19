President-elect Trump Takes a Security Briefing

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team took a security briefing from the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad. ( Reuters photo )

The head of Israel's Mossad spy agency and other top security officials reportedly met with members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team to brief them on important security matters.

The security delegation, according to Yedioth Ahronoth, was organized by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and included Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, National Security Council leader Yaakov Nagel and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer. No specific date for the meeting was reported.

The Israeli officials and the Trump team reportedly discussed a possible regional peace conference to be hosted by Egypt and recent international initiatives by the Palestinians and New Zealand to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Additionally, the security officials urged Trump to reject any possible plan by outgoing President Barack Obama to support an expected Palestinian-initiated United Nations Security Council resolution that would label Israeli settlements as illegal and call on the international community to boycott Israel. The Palestinians are expected to propose the measure before Obama leaves office Jan. 20.

This article was originally published at JNS.org. Used with permission.

