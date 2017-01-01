President Donald Trump: I've Come to 'Reaffirm the Unbreakable Bond' Between U.S. and Israel

President Donald Trump spoke immediately upon his arrival in Israel on Monday. ( Video screenshot image )

Immediately upon his arrival in Israel, President Donald Trump took the time to give a few brief remarks aimed not only at the people of the Jewish state, but also the rest of the world.

He said:

Thank you and shalom.

It is wonderful to be here in Israel. President Rivlin, Mrs. Rivlin, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mrs. Netanyahu, thank you very much. I am thankful for your invitation and very, very honored to be with you.

On my first overseas trip as president, I have come to this sacred and ancient land to reaffirm the unbreakable bond the United States and the State of Israel. In this land so rich in history, Israel has built one of the world's great civilizations, a strong, resilient, determined, and prosperous nation. It is also a nation forged in the commitment that we will never allow the horrors and atrocities of the last century to be repeated.

Now, we must work together to build a future where the nations of the region are at peace, and all of our children can grow, and grow up strong and grow up free from terrorism and violence. During my travels in recent days, I have found new reasons for hope. I have just concluded a visit to Saudi Arabia, where yesterday I met with King Salman and with the leaders across the Muslim and Arab world. In that meeting, we reached historic agreements to pursue greater and greater cooperation in the fight against terrorism and its evil ideology.

My future travels will take me to visit Pope Francis at the Vatican and then our NATO and European allies.

We have before us a rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people, defeating terrorism and creating a future of harmony, prosperity and peace. But we can only get there by working together. There is no other way.

Mr. President, Mr. Prime Minister, I look forward to working closely with both of you during my stay. We love Israel, we respect Israel, and I send your people the warmest greetings from your friend and ally, all of the people in the United States of America. We are with you.

Thank you and God bless you.

You can watch the speech in the video clip above. Following the speech, he also met with President Reuven Rivlin. You can watch that meeting in the video clip below.

