The Left Is Playing an Intimidation Game

Wall Street Journal editorial board member Kimberly Strassel will speak Thursday at the Family Research Council's Washington, D.C., headquarters about liberals' attempts to intimidate those who disagree with them. ( Video screenshot image )

The Family Research Council will host Wall Street Journal editorial board member Kimberly Strassel for a noon EDT discussion Thursday at its Washington, D.C., headquarters to discuss how the political left is playing an intimidation game with those who disagree with their views.

The organization announced the event, which will be livestreamed, with the following statement:

For nearly 40 years, Washington and much of the American public have held up disclosure and campaign finance laws as ideals and the path to cleaner and freer elections. In her new book, The Intimidation Game, Kim Strassel provides first-hand accounts concerning how both have been hijacked by the left as weapons against free speech and free association, becoming the most powerful tools of those intent on silencing their political opposition. The book provides a chilling expose of political scare tactics and overreach, including:

How Citizens United set off a wave of liberal harassment against conservative politicians The targeting of Tea Party groups by the IRS How Wisconsin prosecutors, state AGs and a Democratic Congress shut down political activists and businesses The politicization by the Obama administration of a host of government agencies including the FEC, FCC and the SEC



Strassel, a 2014 recipient of the Bradley Prize, joined the WSJ's parent company, Dow Jones & Co., in 1994, and worked in the news department of The Wall Street Journal Europe. She moved to its New York office in 1999 and soon thereafter joined the Journal's editorial page. She assumed her current position in 2005.

Click here to register for the event, even if you plan to watch the livestream.

