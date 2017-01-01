FRC: Fetal Personhood Is a Legitimate Equal Rights Issue

Equal Rights Institute founder Josh Brahm will speak at noon EDT Thursday at Family Research Council headquarters in Washington, D.C., about the equal rights argument for fetal personhood. ( Video screenshot image )

Fetal personhood is perhaps the defining issue of our time, which the Family Research Council will discuss in depth with a speech that will be live streamed from its Washington, D.C., headquarters.

In a speech titled "The Equal Rights Argument for Fetal Personhood," Equal Rights Institute founder Josh Brahm will speak about this new effort to end abortion in the United States. In a press release announcing his noon EDT Thursday speech, FRC officials stated:

In 2013, a group of advocates from multiple pro-life organizations started heavily experimenting with a different way of arguing for the personhood of the unborn. There was genuine shock at how much more effective it was at changing the minds of pro-choice people than any other argument that had used before. It is called the Equal Rights Argument. This argument masterfully takes premises that almost all pro-choice people already strongly agree with, and demonstrates that the only reasonable conclusion is that the unborn is a person with a right to live.

Come join Josh Brahm as he shares how the Equal Rights Argument is powerfully persuasive to help save the lives of the unborn.

Josh Brahm has worked in the pro-life movement since he was 18. After 12 years of full-time pro-life work he launched Equal Rights Institute to maximize his impact for the movement.

Josh's primary passion is helping pro-life people to be more persuasive when they communicate with pro-choice people. That means ditching faulty rhetoric and tactics and embracing arguments that hold up under philosophical scrutiny.

He has publicly debated leaders from Planned Parenthood, the National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL), Georgians for Choice and one of the leading abortion facilities in Atlanta.

Josh also wants to bring relational apologetics to the pro-life movement. "Some pro-choice people will not change their mind after one conversation on a college campus. Some of them will only change their mind after dozens of conversations with a person they trust in the context of friendship."

"Josh Brahm is one of the brightest, most articulate and innovative people in the pro-life movement," National Director of 40 Days for Life David Bereit said. "His cutting-edge work is helping people think more clearly, communicate more effectively, and—most importantly—be better ambassadors for Christ. I wholeheartedly endorse Josh's work, and I encourage you to join me in following Josh and getting involved in his work today!"

Click here to register for the event, whether you plan to attend in person, or if you wish to watch the live stream of the speech.

