Prayer Warriors to Gather This Week to Pray for President Trump

The POTUS Shield group of prayer warriors and evangelical faith leaders will be gathering this week in Ohio to continue their spiritual warfare mission to protect President Donald Trump and our nation. ( Reuters photo )

Just prior to the inauguration of President Donald Trump, a group of evangelical faith leaders and prayer warriors gathered in Washington, D.C., to establish a spiritual shield of protection around the new president and his administration.

This group, which has become known as the POTUS (President of the United States) Shield, is now preparing the way for the shift in our nation that many believe the Lord has told us is coming. Their mission features the following principles:

to assemble, structure and activate the POTUS Shield as a powerfully interactive spiritual, apostolic, prophetic force that acts and reacts in unity, with efficiency and expedience;

to be a leadership forum that is inclusive and embraces the Bible-believing body of Christ, with a kingdom heart to embrace the body of Christ as one, even as prayed by our Lord as written in the Gospel of John, Chapter 17;

to connect as an apostolic network exclusively assigned to the affirmation and reformation of the United States of America as one nation under God;

to discern, declare and decree the strategies of the Lord for our nation, with a special sensitivity to the three branches of the United States government;

to prepare the way and coordinate the simultaneous spiritual alignment of the kingdom shift that is manifesting and impacting the government and the church; and

to lay the foundation to convene in Philadelphia in March during Purim to declare a renewed covenant as the renewed United States of America, as one nation under God, and to commission and plan similar covenants in each of the 50 states in the Union.

In alignment with the last principle on that list, the POTUS Shield's council members are inviting others to join them in Ohio to take part in three days of intercession, prayers, declarations and decrees of the Word of the Lord over our nation. The goal: to secure a "blessed release of strategies, revelation and planning" during the open window provided by Purim.

"We focused first on the White House, the Supreme Court and Capitol Hill," the group states. "Now, we are moving onto other assignments, including state capitols and agencies."

The three-day event will take place March 9-11 at Touch Heaven Ministries in 10 Canfield, Ohio. The schedule includes:

Thursday, March 9—7 p.m.: Kick off the convocation with worship, prayer and praise

Friday, March 10—9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.: Reconvene for prayer, declaration, and decree

Saturday, March 11—9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Strategic planning and revelation through the open windows of Purim

Click here for more information about the event. There is an option to watch a livestream of the event. Click here to join POTUS Shield.

