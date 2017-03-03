Vice President Pence Just Got Asked to Speak at a University Graduation

Vice President Mike Pence, a native of Indiana, has been asked to speak at the 172nd Commencement at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., on May 21. ( Submitted photo )

The University of Notre Dame has been an institution among institutions of higher learning for fast approaching two centuries.

And in all that time—and certainly for the 171 previous commencement ceremonies—no sitting vice president has ever spoken at its graduations. But that will all change May 21 when the university hosts its 172nd commencement.

Vice President Mike Pence has agreed to speak at the event. The White House issued the following statement to announce the historic request:

"It is extraordinarily humbling to return to my home state and address the graduates of Notre Dame," said Vice President Pence. "The young adults in the Class of 2017 will leave school with the charge and opportunity to make new discoveries and assume leadership roles that will make a profound impact benefiting the lives of millions of people. The hopes of their parents and our country go with them as they enter a world filled with optimism for the future."

Vice President Pence will join a list of distinguished commencement speakers at the University of Notre Dame that include Presidents of the United States, Prime Ministers, leading journalists, military and government leaders, and numerous distinguished scholars.

During the ceremony, Notre Dame will also confer an honorary Doctor of Laws on the Vice President.

Vice President Pence was born and raised in Indiana. He received his undergraduate degree from Hanover College and his law degree from Indiana University. The Vice President was elected six times to represent East-Central Indiana in the U.S. House of Representatives. In 2012 he was elected the 50th Governor of Indiana. On January 20, 2017, during the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump, Vice President Pence took the Oath of Office to become the 48th Vice President of the United States.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.