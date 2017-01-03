FRC's 'Voiceless' Panel Will Discuss the Role of Film in Equipping Pro-Life Action

The Family Research Council will host a panel discussion about the use of film and media to equip churches to take action on the issue of life using the film "Voiceless," which will be released on DVD on Tuesday. ( Submitted photo )

Thursday, the Family Research Council will host the director and producer of the new pro-life film "Voiceless" to take part in a panel discussion about the role of movies and media in motivating churches to take an active role in promoting a culture of life.

The film tells the story of a young, reserved war veteran-turned-community outreach leader who puts his life on the line to stand against an abortion facility that has taken up shop across the street from his Philadelphia church. FRC will screen the film at 10 a.m. EST for those who are attending in person prior to the noon EST panel discussion, which will be livestreamed.

Taking part in the discussion will be:

Pat Necerato is the Writer, Director, and Producer of Voiceless. Pat has received two nominations for ' Voiceless' at the 2015 Northeast Film Festival for 'Best Screenplay' and 'Best Director.' Pat is also the founder of the Christian ministry, Go Stand Speak and is married to Natalie and has 4 children.

is the Writer, Director, and Producer of Voiceless. Pat has received two nominations for ' Voiceless' at the 2015 Northeast Film Festival for 'Best Screenplay' and 'Best Director.' Pat is also the founder of the Christian ministry, Go Stand Speak and is married to Natalie and has 4 children. Stuart Migdon is the Executive Producer of Voiceless. Stuart is a Christian author, a pro-life ministry leader, pro-life speaker, and an elder in his church. He is a Messianic Jew, coming to faith in Jesus in 1991. He is married to Jeanne, has two children, and 4 grandchildren.

is the Executive Producer of Voiceless. Stuart is a Christian author, a pro-life ministry leader, pro-life speaker, and an elder in his church. He is a Messianic Jew, coming to faith in Jesus in 1991. He is married to Jeanne, has two children, and 4 grandchildren. Vincent DiCaro is the Chief Outreach Officer for Care Net which has made a Making Life Disciples, 6-part DVD curriculum that trains churches on ministering to folks in the church facing unplanned pregnancies.

is the Chief Outreach Officer for Care Net which has made a Making Life Disciples, 6-part DVD curriculum that trains churches on ministering to folks in the church facing unplanned pregnancies. Dean Nelson is the National Outreach Director at Human Coalition and Director of African-American Outreach at the Family Research Council. Among its projects, the Human Coalition has a Church Toolkit that provides pastors and churches resources to address the issue of abortion with grace and compassion, clear Biblical understanding, and concrete steps for the congregation.

is the National Outreach Director at Human Coalition and Director of African-American Outreach at the Family Research Council. Among its projects, the Human Coalition has a Church Toolkit that provides pastors and churches resources to address the issue of abortion with grace and compassion, clear Biblical understanding, and concrete steps for the congregation. Arina Grossu is the Director of the Center for Human Dignity at the Family Research Council, where she focuses on sanctity of human life issues ranging from conception to natural death.

Click here to register for the livestream of the event. "Voiceless" will be released on DVD on Tuesday.

