ICYMI: Vice President Pence Brought Down the House at CPAC

They're still talking about Vice President Mike Pence's speech last night at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

If you didn't see it, watch the video above. Like most CPAC speeches go, it was full of "red meat" for conservatives, but there were some important messages for evangelicals, as well. Here's a summary of some of his statements:

"I knew our president would reignite our cause and renew it in our own day—and he did just that. The establishment never saw it coming. The media, the elites, and the insiders and everybody else who was preserving the status quo—they dismissed our president all the way. In dismissing him, they dismissed millions of hard-working men and women in the country today. They are still trying to dismiss them—and all of us. Our fight didn't end on Nov. 8. We won the day, make no mistake about it. The harder and most important work lies ahead. The fight goes on. Let me make you a promise: President Trump will fight for you every single day."

"You know, I'm a small-town guy. [President Donald Trump]'s big city. I'm Midwest, he's Manhattan Island. He's known for his bigger than life personality, his charm, and his charisma. And I'm, like, not."

"I'm proud to stand with the president, who stands with our most important ally, the Jewish state. Israel's fight is our fight, its cause is our cause, and her values are our values."

"Let me assure you, America's Obamacare nightmare is about to end! Despite the best efforts of liberal activists at town halls across the country, the American people know better. Obamacare has failed and Obamacare must go.This failed law is crippling the American economy and crushing the American people. Talk about your fake news, folks. Just look at all the promises liberals made about Obamacare. Now we all know the truth. Higher costs, fewer choices, worse care. That's Obamacare."

"We as conservatives have an opportunity that only comes around every few generations, or maybe just once in a lifetime. My friends, this is our time. The other side is not sitting idle, and their allies in the media are more than willing to amplify their defense of the failed status quo every single day. Make your voices heard in town halls with your family and your friends, on the Internet and social media, and all those places where commonsense conservative messages are most desperately needed, because this is our time. We've got to mobilize. We've got to march forward, as if it's the most important time in the history of our movement, because it is."

The president is scheduled to take his turn at the CPAC stage in about 20 minutes.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.