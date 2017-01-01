Charisma Caucus

Charisma Caucus

Watch Live: Day 2 at CPAC 2017

CPAC 2017 Livestream
(CPAC/NBC News Video Screenshot)

Watch the video above for a live stream of Day 2 of the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Gaylord National Resort & Conference Center in National Harbor, Md. The video is provided by CPAC and NBC News.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

Your Turn

Comment Guidelines
View/Add Comments
Use Desktop Layout
Charisma News - Informing believers with news from a Spirit-filled perspective
© Copyright 2017 Charisma Media, All Rights Reserved.