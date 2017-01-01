CPAC Day 2 Preview: Who's Speaking and What's Going On

Vice President Mike Pence will give the keynote speech on the first full day of the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday night. ( Reuters photo )

Day 2 of the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., is when the event really kicks into full gear.

With a plethora of leading conservative movers and shakers scheduled to take the main stage throughout the day, you won't want to miss a moment. The main event in the evening will be the keynote speech by Vice President Mike Pence, who is hardly a stranger to CPAC, having given the Ronald Reagan Dinner speech in 2015.

Here's the schedule for Thursday at CPAC 2017 (all times EST):

Main Stage Schedule

9 a.m.—Welcome

9:05 a.m.—Presentation of Colors

9:10 a.m.—Kellyanne Conway interviewed by Mercedes Schlapp of The Washington Times

9:25 a.m.—Conservatism: Where We Come From, Where We Are, and Where We're Going hosted by Deneen Borelli of Conservative Review and featuring:

The Roots of Conservatism by Dr. Larry Arnn of Hillsdale College

Conservatism is About Ideas, Not Identity by Sabrina Schaeffer of the Independent Women's Forum

How to Govern as a Conservative by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

The Alt-Right Ain't Right at All by Dan Schneider of the American Conservative Union

10:05 a.m.—The States vs. The State: How Governors are Reclaiming America's Promise moderated by Richard Graber of the Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and featuring:

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker

10:45 a.m.—Former U.S. Sen. Jim DeMint (R-S.C.) of The Heritage Foundation

11 a.m.—Dale Bellis of Liberty HealthShare

11:10 a.m.—A Conversation About the Constitution with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mark Levin of Conservative Review

11:30 a.m.—Dana Loesch of TheBlaze

11:40 a.m.—FREE Stuff vs. FREE-dom: Millennials' Love Affair With Bernie Sanders moderated by Mercedes Schlapp of The Washington Times and featuring:

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)

Dr. Greg Dolin, American Conservative Union Foundation Senior Fellow

Ana Quintana of The Heritage Foundation

12:10 p.m.—When Did World War 3 Begin? Part A: Threats at Home moderated by Ginni Thomas of The Daily Caller and featuring:

Sheriff David Clarke

Clare Lopez of the Center for Security Policy

Trevor Loudon, author of The Enemies Within

Maureen Ohlhausen, Federal Trade Commission member

12:50 p.m.—Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

1:05 p.m.—A Conversation with Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon moderated by Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union

1:30 p.m.—Recovering from the Obama Flu: What is the Prescription for Healthcare? moderated by Philip Klein of The Washington Examiner and featuring:

Dale Bellis of Liberty HealthShare

U.S. Rep. Mike Burgess (R-Texas)

Scott Flanders of eHealth

Grace Marie Turner of the Galen Institute

2:10 p.m.—Activism Training

2:20 p.m.—Taking on Corrupt and Abusive Government hosted by Kelly Riddell of The Washington Times and featuring Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch

2:35 p.m.—The United States Must Stop Funding Palestinian Authority Pensions for Terror by Sander Gerber, fellow at the Jerusalem Center of Public Affairs

2:45 p.m.—Is BDS BS? The Left's Attack on Israel moderated by Ned Ryun of the American Majority and featuring:

Lisa Daftari, investigative journalist

Erielle Davidson of the Hoover Institution

Sander Gerber, fellow at the Jerusalem Center of Public Affairs

3:20 p.m.—Closing Remarks

7:10 p.m.—Evening Opening Remarks by Robert Davi, actor

7:20 p.m.—Introduction of Keynote Speaker by Judge Jeanine Pirro of FOX News

7:30 p.m.—Keynote Speech by Vice President Mike Pence

Breakout Schedule

9:30 a.m.—Fake Climate News Camouflaging an Anti-Capitalist Agenda—and What President Trump Plans to Do About It sponsored by the E&E Legal Institute

10 a.m.—Case Study: How the Cruz Campaign Motivated Activists to Get Involved with Cruz for President senior staffers:

Chris Wilson, Director of Research, Analytics and Digital Strategy

David Polyansky

Brian Phillips, Director of Rapid Response

10 a.m.—How to Bring Prominent Conservative Speakers to Your Campus with Patrick X. Coyle of Young America's Foundation

11 a.m.—Sharing Freedom by Telling Your Story with Caleb Stokes of the Grassroots Leadership Academy

11 a.m.—Fake News with Mike Morrison of American Majority

11:30 a.m.—Always on Target: 2nd Amendment Activism Made Simple by Nate Nelson of American Majority

12 p.m.—Know Your Enemy: Opposition Research and Tracking by Alexandra Angel and Aaron Baer of America Rising

1:05 p.m.—How to Navigate in D.C. Public Policy by Michi Iljazi

1:30 p.m.—Making Them Listen: How Social Media Is Changing Constituent Communication by Nick McIntyre of American Majority

2 p.m.—Crisis Communications Training with Lonny Leitner of American Majority

2:30 p.m.—The Popular Vote: Does It Matter and What You Can Do About It with Matt Batzel and Nate Nelson of American Majority

3 p.m.—How to Win Campus Elections by Scott Ellis of American Majority

3:30 p.m.—Life at the Intersections of Politics and Popular Culture moderated by Marji Ross of Regnery Publishing and featuring:

Robert Davi, actor

Christopher Malagisi of the Conservative Book Club

Jan Riordan of The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation

3:30 p.m.—ALEC: Mapping the Left

3:30 p.m.—North Korea and Missile Defense by Bruce Klingner of The Heritage Foundation

3:30 p.m.—Real Solutions for Reducing Government/National Debt by Brandon Muir of Reclaim New York

3:30 p.m.—Implications of the Energy Renaissance Given to Us by Hydraulic Fracturing in America an interview of Mark Mills, adviser to CO2 Coalition, by James Delingpole of Breitbart

4 p.m.—Target: Education—Taking Our Schools Back From Socialists and Social Programmers sponsored by Expanding the Tent

4 p.m.—The Next Generation Happy Hour sponsored by:

Facebook

Townhall Media

The Leadership Institute

Hillsdale College

4 p.m.—Today's Forgotten Main: Amity Shlaes on Cronyism in America sponsored by the Charles Koch Institute

4:15 p.m.—The Vulnerability of the Electric Grid by Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy

4:15 p.m.—Banning Poor People from Jobs by Niger Innis, American Conservative Union board member, and John Mozena of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy

4:40 p.m.—Free Trade, Fair Trade or Phony Trade moderated by David Sands of The Washington Times and featuring:

Jay Aeba of the Japanese Conservative Union

F. Scott Kieff, International Trade Commission member

Joel Pollak of Breitbart News

Ed Schultz of RT Media

David Williams of the Taxpayers Protection Alliance

4:40 p.m.—Black Lives Matter, So Why Does the Left Not Support Law Enforcement? moderated by Ed McFadden, American Conservative Union board member, and featuring:

Wayne Dupree of CRN Digital Talk

Sonnie Johnson of Breitbart News

4:40 p.m.—Breaking Out of Regulatory Prison moderated by Todd Gaziano of the Pacific Legal Foundation and featuring:

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer

U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.)

Dan Gallagher

5 p.m.—Russia: Friend or Foe with Tom Rogane of National Review and John Schindler, author

