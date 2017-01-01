CPAC 2017 Kicks Off Tomorrow Morning

The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., is home to the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference each year. ( Public Domain Image )

This week, thousands of conservatives from around the country will gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, D.C., to listen to speeches from leaders of the conservative movement.

The American Conservative Union founded and hosts the annual CPAC, also known as "the birthplace of modern conservatism." The four-day event at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Nation Harbor, Md., "combines ideas with action to leverage the strength of thousands of grass-roots activists to break through the resistance of Washington's powerful elites."

Wednesday will be the first day of the event. And, as has been the tradition for many years, it will feature the start of the "activist boot camp" for grassroots conservative leaders. There are two "tracks" for activists who will be working on college campuses, and for those working in their communities.

Here is a summary of the two tracks (all times EST):

Campus Activism Track

3:30 p.m.—Liking Your Way to Victory: Facebook Recruitment presented by David Blair of the Leadership Institute 4:30 p.m.—Understanding Your Rights on Campus presented by Casey Mattox of the Center for Academic Freedom 5:30 p.m.—#LiberalPrivilege: Using Social Media to Change College Campuses presented by Cabot Phillips of Campus Reform



Community Activism Track

3 p.m.—What Just Happened? 2016's Lessons for Future Activism hosted by Matt Robbins of American Majority 3:30 p.m.—How to be the Digital Person Every Movement Needs hosted by Mike Morrison of American Majority 4 p.m.—Campaign Technology Matters More Now Than Ever hosted by Ned Ryun of American Majority 4:30 p.m.—Facebook for Politics & Government: Tips, Tools, & Best Practices hosted by Eva Guidarini of Facebook 5:30 p.m.—Trigger Warnings & Safe Spaces: Campus Activism in a PC Age host by Micah Pearce of American Majority 6 p.m.—Hold Their Feet to the Fire: Holding Elected Officials Accountable hosted by Jake Curtis of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty



An activism boot camp reception will be held at 7 p.m. The boot camp continues throughout the week and weekend. The schedules for those days will be included in future updates.

