The 5 Words That Never Fail to Touch President Trump's Heart

U.S. President Donald Trump prays during the National Prayer Breakfast event in Washington. ( REUTERS/Carlos Barria )

President Donald Trump's first National Prayer Breakfast revealed insight into the incumbent's heart.

Namely, that five words reach over any barrier and into his soul.

"What I hear most often as I travel the country are five words that never, ever fail to touch my heart, that's 'I am praying for you.' I hear it so often, I am praying for you, Mr. President," Trump said, according to a transcript.

"But most importantly, today I wanna thank the American people. Your faith and prayers have sustained me and inspired me through some very, very tough times. All around America, I have met amazing people whose words of worship and encouragement have been a constant source of strength," Trump said.

Trump's comments on prayer and politics garnered mixed reactions from prominent believers.

Franklin Graham said it was a privilege to be in attendance at the event.

"@realDonaldTrump said 'Those of us in Washington must never ever stop asking God for His wisdom to do His will.' #NationalPrayerBreakfast," Graham tweeted.

Meanwhile, author Ann Voskamp protested outside in defense of refugees.

The night before the prayer breakfast, though, Trump joined staff and acquaintances, including Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, for corporate prayer.

"Moment of prayer last night after my nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for #SCOTUS. It was an honor having Maureen and Fr. Scalia join us," the official presidential account tweeted.

