Watch Live: The March for Life Is Underway

The March For Life is now underway in Washington, D.C. ( Reuters photo )

During Friday's March for Life in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration plans to make history when Vice President Mike Pence will speak, becoming the first president or vice president ever to speak at the annual event.

"We are very pleased to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to speak at this year's March for Life," March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said. "Vice President Pence has been a friend and champion of the pro-life cause his entire career. Pro-life leaders, activists, volunteers and marchers will be thrilled to hear from Vice President Pence and are bound to leave the March for Life even more energized than when they came.

"Our theme this year is the "Power of One," highlighting how every individual has the ability to make a difference in the cause of life. As a former member of Congress, governor and now vice president, Mr. Pence has demonstrated throughout his entire career how one person can, indeed, make a difference in the ultimate human right—the right to life."

Other speakers for this year's event include:

Kellyanne Conway, senior counselor to President Trump

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa)

U.S. Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah)

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.)

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City

Benjamin Watson, tight end for the Baltimore Ravens

Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood director and founder of And Then There Were None

Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star.

Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times bestselling author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show.

Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., president of Church of God in Christ World Missions.

Tens of thousands of pro-life advocates began gathering on the National Mall near the Washington Monument at 9 a.m. EST. Music is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m., and the first speeches will begin at approximately 12 p.m. At 1 p.m., the march toward the U.S. Supreme Court Building will begin.

You can watch all of it live in the video link above.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.