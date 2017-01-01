Why Elijah List's Founder Is Hope-Filled After President Trump's Inauguration

The Elijah List and Breaking Christian News founder and publisher Steve Schultz has written about his experiences at the Trump inauguration and why he is now more hope-filled than ever for the nation and the church. ( Elijah List photo )

The Elijah List and Breaking Christian News founder and publisher Steve Schultz has written about his experiences last week at President Donald Trump's inauguration festivities in Washington, D.C.

He also shared that he is now feeling hope-filled, both for the nation and for the church, following the inauguration. Acknowledging the president is just a man and that only Jesus Christ is "in the salvation by faith business," he also noted that God raises up leaders.

"I feel more excited about who 'God has chosen' in this election more than any time in my life," he wrote.

Schultz first wrote about the "dark times" that began in 2001 with the 9/11 Islamist attacks on the U.S., and how matters only got worse for the country after the Obama administration took office in 2009. He wrote that now things are beginning to get a little bit brighter.

Much of his piece for The Elijah List recounts his experiences in our nation's capital, from the Christian cabbie to the many Christian inaugural events held throughout the weekend. But as he summed it all up, he shared why he's so hope-filled for the days to come.

He wrote:

As for myself, I was surprised as tears rolled down my cheeks as Mr. Trump became President Trump. It's as if the hopes and fears for this last, very long season, were suddenly culminating as a direct result of unified prayers from the saints of God.

My hope is off the charts. Again, my main hope is in the Lord and our trust is in Him and not in a man, but God is using Donald Trump to answer many believers' prayers for years and years and years to come.

I truly believe that the church and the USA have entered into a time of great hope. Yes, there will be trials and probably some tragedies in years to come, but more and more of God's peace is coming for a great season of harvest that is planned. I do not subscribe to, as some do, the philosophy that says, "We need persecution to drive people into the church." That belief makes God seem weak, as if He can't reach sinners by His Spirit unless He gives them persecution. That would be a picture of an inept God. Instead, God is going to use a season of relative peace to introduce the Earth to the greatest renaissance and awakening in Christ that the world has ever seen!

