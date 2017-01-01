'Born Alive' Bill Reintroduced in the Senate

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has re-introduced a bill the protects children who are born alive as a result of a "botched abortion." ( Reuters photo )

Even in the final stages of the 2016 presidential election, U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) remained steadfastly #NeverTrump.

Despite that, he has renewed optimism that his Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act will be signed into law this year by President Donald Trump. The senator re-introduced the legislation this week with several cosponsors.

Sasse issued the following statement:

Every baby deserves care, and the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is a rare opportunity to find common ground and protect newborns. We all know that every little boy and girl deserves a fighting chance and, if you've ever held a newborn or just walked past a NICU, you know this has nothing to do with your politics and everything to do with your heart. I'm grateful that the House passed this legislation last Congress and I look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to put this on the President's desk this Congress.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would protect newborns who survive abortions by requiring appropriate care and admission to a hospital. The legislation requires that, when an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, health care practitioners must exercise the same degree of professional skill and care to protect the newborn as would be offered to any other child born alive at the same gestational age.

It also requires that the living child, after appropriate care has been given, be immediately transported and admitted to a hospital. Last Congress, the legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a bipartisan 248-177 vote.

If the legislation arrives at Trump's desk, he is likely to sign it into law. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration plans to have a "major presence," without elaborating, at this weekend's March for Life in Washington, D.C. One of the keynote speakers will be Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.

