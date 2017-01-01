Watch Live: The Inaugural Parade Is Starting Now

The presidential inaugural parade is about to begin in Washington, D.C.

More than 8,000 Americans, from military units to high school bands, will take part. The parade begins at the U.S. Capitol and will continue 1.5 miles down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House.

There, a review stand has been constructed from which President Trump, Vice President Pence, their wives and many other dignitaries will watch the parade procession. Once again, we will be posting interesting facts about the parade participants on Twitter, using the hashtag #CaucusInaugural.

See the feed below.

