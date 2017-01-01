Here's Your Online Companion to the Inauguration Ceremony

Inauguration Day is underway in Washington, D.C. You can watch it live in the video above, provided by the Presidential Inauguration Committee. Below, you'll find our exclusive "Caucus Inaugural Feed" from Twitter.

The inaugural ceremony will begin around 11:30 a.m. EST, and the swearing-in of Vice President-elect Mike Pence, followed by President-elect Donald Trump, will begin at approximately 12 p.m. We will be sharing special insights and information about what his happening throughout the day.

If you would like to share your personal prayers and comments about the day, be sure to use the hashtag #CaucusInaugural on Twitter.

#CaucusInaugural Tweets

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.