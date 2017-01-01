Christian Leaders Anoint the Doorway Trump Will Walk Through

A group of Christians prayed over the location of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, and anointed the doorway through which he will enter the U.S. Capitol for his swearing-in ceremony. ( Reuters photo )

Prior to Friday's inauguration ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol, a group of Christian faith leaders took time out to pray over the location of the event and even took time to anoint the doorway President-elect Donald Trump will walk through when he arrives.

The group says it has done this for previous administrations, regardless of political affiliation. As Peggy Nienaber, vice president of operations for Faith and Action, put it, "The gospel is neither Republican nor Democrat."

"When President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence place their hand on the Bible for the oath of office, Christians are to be praying for them," she said. "The demands of the nation's highest office call us to put aside our differences and join in prayer."

Nathan Kistler, director of Hope on the Hill, added it was an honor to be able to pray over the very spot the president-elect will walk through before his inauguration. At this point in history, he noted, "America has never needed prayer more than we do right now."

"With all the massive preparations surrounding the inauguration, the most important and critical thing needed to be done is prayer," Rev. Patrick Mahoney, pastor of Church on the Hill and director of the Christian Defense Coalition, said. "For it is prayer that will shift, shape and transform history.

"At a time when America is divided, it is the platform of the unity of prayer that will bring us together. We come together, as we have for all presidents, to ask for Christ's direction, leading, guidance, protection and blessing over President-elect Trump and his administration.

"We ask that he would turn to God for wisdom and strength and look to Him for every vital decision he will make. We also pray that God would ignite a spiritual awakening that would heal our nation."

