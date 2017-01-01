This Is the Lineup for Friday's Inaugural Parade

Many military bands and units will take part in the "pomp and circumstance" surrounding Friday's inaugural parade in Washington, D.C. ( Presidential Inaugural Committee photo )

Continuing a tradition that began in 1801 with President Thomas Jefferson, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will lead a procession from the Capitol to the White House following their inauguration.

More than 8,000 people will follow the newly sworn-in president and vice president as they proceed 1.5 miles down Pennsylvania Avenue. This week, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced those participating in the inaugural parade in the order of planned appearance.

The parade is divided into five divisions. Here is the complete order of appearance:

First Division

United States Army, staff element

United States Army Field Band

United States Military Academy

United States Army

United States Army Color Guard

United States Army National Guard

United States Army Reserve

New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums

Caisson Platoon of the Third Infantry Regiment

Nassau County Firefighters' Pipes and Drums (New York)

Wounded Warrior Project

Disabled American Veterans

Paralyzed Veterans of America

New York Military Academy

The Marist College Band (New York)

Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team (Kentucky)

West Monroe High School Marching Band (Louisiana)

Texas State University Strutters

Talladega College Band (Alabama)

Boy Scouts of America

<a href="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=6421ee36eb&cb=42103874" ><img src="https://charisma-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=536873539&cs=6421ee36eb&cb=42103874" border="0" alt=""></a> advertisement

Second Division

United States Marine Corps, staff element

United States Marine Band

United States Marine Corps

United States Marine Corps Color Guard

United States Marine Corps Reserve

Navajo Code Talkers Association

United States Border Patrol Pipes and Drums

United States Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team

Culver Academies Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes (Indiana)

Columbus North High School Marching Band (Indiana)

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors

Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team (Vermont)

Rural Tractor Brigade

University of Tennessee Marching Band

Boy Scouts of America

Third Division

United States Navy, staff element

United States Navy Band

United States Naval Academy

United States Navy

United States Navy Color Guard

United States Naval Reserve

Merced County Sheriff's Posse (California)

Coastal Florida Police and Fire Pipes and Drums

Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard (Michigan)

AMVETS

1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard

Girl Scouts USA

Franklin Regional High School Marching Band (Pennsylvania)

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion (Virginia)

Lil' Wranglers (Texas)

Boy Scouts of America

Fourth Division

United States Air Force, staff element

United States Air Force Band

United States Air Force Academy

United States Air Force

United States Air Force Color Guard

United States Air National Guard

United States Air Force Reserve

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes (South Carolina)

The Citadel Summerall Guards

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment

Olivet Nazarene University Marching Band (Illinois)

Military and Department of Defense Kids Overseas (U.S. Naval Air Station, Sigonella, Italy)

Tupelo High School Marching Band (Mississippi)

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Michigan)

Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Band (Florida)

Boy Scouts of America

Fifth Division

United States Coast Guard, staff element

United States Coast Guard Band

United States Coast Guard Academy

United States Coast Guard

United States Coast Guard Color Guard

United States Coast Guard Reserve

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit (Ohio)

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association

Palm Beach Police Honor Guard (Florida)

Russellville High School Marching Band (Arkansas)

Colorado Freedom Riders

Frankfort High School Marching Band (West Virginia)

Boy Scouts of America

United States Merchant Marine Academy Staff

United States Merchant Marine Academy Band

United States Merchant Marine Color Guard

United States Merchant Marine Academy Company

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry

Virginia Military Institute

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.