This Is the Lineup for Friday's Inaugural Parade

Continuing a tradition that began in 1801 with President Thomas Jefferson, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will lead a procession from the Capitol to the White House following their inauguration.
More than 8,000 people will follow the newly sworn-in president and vice president as they proceed 1.5 miles down Pennsylvania Avenue. This week, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced those participating in the inaugural parade in the order of planned appearance.
The parade is divided into five divisions. Here is the complete order of appearance:
First Division
- United States Army, staff element
- United States Army Field Band
- United States Military Academy
- United States Army
- United States Army Color Guard
- United States Army National Guard
- United States Army Reserve
- New York Police Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums
- Caisson Platoon of the Third Infantry Regiment
- Nassau County Firefighters' Pipes and Drums (New York)
- Wounded Warrior Project
- Disabled American Veterans
- Paralyzed Veterans of America
- New York Military Academy
- The Marist College Band (New York)
- Boone County Elite Equestrian Drill Team (Kentucky)
- West Monroe High School Marching Band (Louisiana)
- Texas State University Strutters
- Talladega College Band (Alabama)
- Boy Scouts of America
Second Division
- United States Marine Corps, staff element
- United States Marine Band
- United States Marine Corps
- United States Marine Corps Color Guard
- United States Marine Corps Reserve
- Navajo Code Talkers Association
- United States Border Patrol Pipes and Drums
- United States Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations
- Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team
- Culver Academies Black Horse Troop and Equestriennes (Indiana)
- Columbus North High School Marching Band (Indiana)
- Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
- Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team (Vermont)
- Rural Tractor Brigade
- University of Tennessee Marching Band
- Boy Scouts of America
Third Division
- United States Navy, staff element
- United States Navy Band
- United States Naval Academy
- United States Navy
- United States Navy Color Guard
- United States Naval Reserve
- Merced County Sheriff's Posse (California)
- Coastal Florida Police and Fire Pipes and Drums
- Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard (Michigan)
- AMVETS
- 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard
- Girl Scouts USA
- Franklin Regional High School Marching Band (Pennsylvania)
- Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion (Virginia)
- Lil' Wranglers (Texas)
- Boy Scouts of America
Fourth Division
- United States Air Force, staff element
- United States Air Force Band
- United States Air Force Academy
- United States Air Force
- United States Air Force Color Guard
- United States Air National Guard
- United States Air Force Reserve
- The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes (South Carolina)
- The Citadel Summerall Guards
- 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment
- Olivet Nazarene University Marching Band (Illinois)
- Military and Department of Defense Kids Overseas (U.S. Naval Air Station, Sigonella, Italy)
- Tupelo High School Marching Band (Mississippi)
- Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team (Michigan)
- Palmetto Ridge High School Marching Band (Florida)
- Boy Scouts of America
Fifth Division
- United States Coast Guard, staff element
- United States Coast Guard Band
- United States Coast Guard Academy
- United States Coast Guard
- United States Coast Guard Color Guard
- United States Coast Guard Reserve
- Cleveland Police Mounted Unit (Ohio)
- North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association
- Palm Beach Police Honor Guard (Florida)
- Russellville High School Marching Band (Arkansas)
- Colorado Freedom Riders
- Frankfort High School Marching Band (West Virginia)
- Boy Scouts of America
- United States Merchant Marine Academy Staff
- United States Merchant Marine Academy Band
- United States Merchant Marine Color Guard
- United States Merchant Marine Academy Company
- First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry
- Virginia Military Institute
