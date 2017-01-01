Trump Takes Ownership of His Inauguration Speech

President-elect Donald Trump is writing and editing his own inauguration speech, which will be given Friday after he takes the oath of office. ( Reuters photo )

In the next-to-last daily press briefing before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave the liberal mainstream media—bolstered by the participation of the White House Press Corps—some "color" about the president-elect's upcoming inaugural speech.

The biggest surprise was that Trump was writing and editing the speech himself.

"He's been making little edits here and there—adding something, or moving something around—as he practices it," Spicer said. "He's been seeking guidance from his advisers, like Stephen Miller and Kellyanne [Conway], but it's going to be a very personal speech in which he intends to talk about his vision for the country."

Spicer said Trump has reviewed previous inaugural speeches to get a sense of the issues they addressed, and for style and length, but the words he's put to paper are very much his own. The speech is expected to be approximately 20 minutes in length.

The hands-on approach to the speech may also give Americans a sense of the way Trump intends to lead the nation as president.

"This is an opportunity for the president-elect, on a very personal level, to share where he wants to see the nation go," Spicer said. "It will be a very unique speech to him, with the words and message coming directly from him.

"I've watched a lot of speeches being written over the years, but I've never seen someone so personally engaged in the process as President-elect Trump."

