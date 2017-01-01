Project Veritas' Latest Video Exposes Another Plot to Shut Down Inauguration

The second installment of Project Veritas' latest investigative series has exposed the violent tactics militant liberals are planning to take to stop President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. ( Video screenshot image )

The First Amendment protects the right for Americans to assemble and protest peacefully. It doesn't protect chaining subway trains, blocking traffic or throat-punching people you disagree with.

In the second installment of its new video series, Project Veritas has exposed even more efforts by the DisruptJ20 militant activist groups to shut down President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. Project Veritas founder, investigative journalist James O'Keefe, made the following statement about the latest installment:

"This video exposes the collusion between the various groups under the DisruptJ20 umbrella. The video shows that DJ20 is not simply a movement of fringe groups but instead a nefarious organization."

Many of the activists in the videos below used profanity and other obscenities that required us to break down the presentation into four parts.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

