Was the Mexico Shoot-Out Tied to an Inauguration Attack Plot?

The militaristic presence of drug cartels, jihadists, and the Mexican military in Neuvo Laredo could lead to significant bloodshed during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. ( Reuters photo )

In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump gave it his best effort to anger both the Mexican drug cartels and the radical Islamist terror groups trying to infiltrate the U.S.

On the eve of his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, the government watchdog group Judicial Watch has discovered a troubling connection between a recent shooting at an under construction U.S. consulate in Mexico and a plot to attack the U.S.-Mexico border. Those attacks are ready to be triggered at a moment's notice, according to the group's report.

The report states:

A deadly shootout at the construction site of the new American Consulate occurred this week in a Mexican border town where Islamic terrorists and drug cartels plan to launch attacks against the U.S. during the period surrounding the presidential inauguration, high-level government sources tell Judicial Watch. An unknown number of gunmen fired multiple rounds adjacent to the new U.S. Consulate compound in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, a crime-infested city in the state of Tamaulipas that lies directly across from Laredo, Texas ...

Judicial Watch's law enforcement and intelligence sources say the barrage outside what's soon to be the new U.S. Consulate is connected to a broad operation between Islamic terrorists and Mexican drug cartels to send President-elect Donald Trump a message by engaging in attacks at border ports. "Cartels usually don't work with jihadists for fear of having the border shut down," a veteran federal law enforcement official told Judicial Watch. "But Trump is causing so much disruption in Mexico that they are partnering to send a message as to who is in control. This is as outrageous as a small group of guys crashing planes into U.S. buildings." Another official who has worked in the region for years said "Trump is causing a huge amount of fear in Mexico throughout all sectors; private, government, business, criminal, police...."

Nuevo Laredo is among the border towns that the terrorists and narcotraffickers plan to launch attacks in, according to intelligence gathered by law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Mexico. Others include Matamoros, Reynosa and Ciudad Juárez. In 2015 Judicial Watch reported that ISIS is operating a camp just west of Ciudad Juárez, around eight miles from El Paso. Sources that include a Mexican Army field grade officer and Mexican Federal Police inspector revealed that, during a joint operation, they discovered documents in Arabic and Urdu, as well as "plans" of Fort Bliss – the sprawling military installation in El Paso that houses the US Army's 1st Armored Division. Muslim prayer rugs were recovered with the documents during the operation.

Just last week Judicial Watch reported that a Jihadi-cartel alliance in the Mexican state of Nuevo León is collaborating to carry out attacks in American cities and ports of entry along the southern border. Confidential U.S. and Mexican law enforcement sources said that, as part of the plan, militant Islamists have arrived recently at the Monterrey International Airport situated in Apodaca, Nuevo León, about 130 miles south of the Texas border. An internal Mexican law enforcement report obtained by Judicial Watch confirms that Islamic terrorists have "people along the border, principally in Tijuana, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas." Cartel informants tell law enforcement contacts that "they are only waiting for the order and the times to carry out a simultaneous attack in the different ports of entry or cities of the United States of America."

Click here to read the entire report.

