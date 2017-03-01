Report: Trump Wants Netanyahu to Make a Historic First

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been asked to make a historic appearance in Washington, D.C., later this month. ( Reuters photo )

President-elect Donald Trump's advisers would like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to attend his inauguration Jan. 20, the New York Post reported Saturday.

According to a source close to the transition team, the advisers are also exploring the possibility of arranging "a meeting of the two leaders before then."

If Netanyahu accepts the invitation, he would become the first sitting Israeli prime minister to attend a presidential inauguration.

According to the report, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and other transition team officials "have been aggressively courting Netanyahu and want him to attend the Jan. 20 festivities."

"There's a plan for Trump to meet with Netanyahu," the source said. "They're talking all the time. And Netanyahu is talking about possibly going to the inauguration."

Sources close to Netanyahu said Sunday that the prime minister currently has no plans to attend the inauguration.

This article was originally published at JNS.org. Used with permission.

