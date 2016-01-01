Hispanic Evangelical Leader Reacts to Inauguration Invitation

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, will offer a scripture reading during the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. ( Submitted photo )

Earlier this week, the Presidential Inauguration Committee announced several evangelical and Christian faith leaders would be participating in the swearing-in ceremony. Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference was among those who will be participating in the event.

Rodriguez, who is expected to offer a scripture reading at the event, made the following statement regarding the announcement:

"It is with deep gratitude that I express my thanks to President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Pence for affording me the privilege of participating in their swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. There is truly no greater honor than to serve one's country in such a special way on such a momentous occasion.

"I have enjoyed getting to know President-elect Trump and his team over many months.

"As a pastor, I know that faith holds our nation together and I count participating in the Inauguration of our nation's 45th president as not just a patriotic honor, but as a sacred duty, for we will stand not only before men, but before God Almighty Himself to seek His blessing and guidance. Let us begin now to pray for our new president and his administration, and imagine together a bright future for our exceptional nation."

NHCLC is the world's largest Hispanic Christian organization, representing millions of Evangelicals worldwide.

