Should Conservative Activist Michael Snyder Run for Congress?

When the liberals find out about this, they are going to go absolutely nuts. On Thursday, I announced that I am "very strongly considering" running for Congress in 2018. Now that U.S. Representative Raul Labrador has announced that he is not going to run for another term so that he can run for governor instead, the race for his House seat in Idaho is going to be completely wide open. Congressman Labrador has done such an excellent job all these years, and it is imperative that he is replaced with another very strong conservative. The key to the race is going to be winning the Republican primary, because Republicans almost always win in general elections in Idaho.

If I run, I am going to need a lot of help, because I have never done anything like this before. I shared my intentions publicly for the very first time on the Alex Jones Show...

If you have been following my work for years, you already know who I am and what I believe.

For those that are not quite so familiar with me, below is my attempt to very briefly summarize some of my positions on the key issues...

Globalism: President Trump's "America First" message greatly resonated with conservative voters all over the country during the 2016 election. I am proud to stand with President Trump, and we must greatly resist the efforts of the globalists to slowly but surely erode our national sovereignty through a series of interlocking international treaties and agreements. Instead of merging America into a "global system", we need to focus on "making America great again".

The Federal Reserve: The Fed is at the very heart of our debt-based financial system. Since it was created in 1913, the value of the U.S. dollar has fallen by about 98 percent and the U.S. national debt has gotten more than 5000 times larger. Eliminating the Federal Reserve is one of the keys to a bright economic future for America.

National Debt: Barack Obama and his friends in Congress added 9.3 trillion dollars to the U.S. national debt over eight years, and so now we are nearly 20 trillion dollars in debt. Thomas Jefferson was correct when he said that government debt was a way for one generation to steal money from another generation, and at this point, we are stealing more than $100 million from future generations of Americans every single hour of every single day. This is a major national crisis that must be addressed immediately.

Planned Parenthood: Activists have documented the horrible crimes against humanity that are being committed at Planned Parenthood clinics all over the nation. Body parts are being harvested from dead babies and sold off to the highest bidder. I will be Planned Parenthood's number one enemy in Congress, and I will never vote for any bill that grants them even a single penny of federal funding. Planned Parenthood must be defunded as soon as possible, and it will be a great day in America when every Planned Parenthood clinic in the entire country is finally shut down for good.

Balance of Power Between the Federal Government and the States: Our founders intended to create a central government with very limited powers, but instead it has evolved into an absolute monster. We need to tame that monster and restore the constitutional balance of power that our founders originally intended.

2nd Amendment: I steadfastly oppose any efforts to restrict the freedoms guaranteed to the American people by the 2nd Amendment of the Constitution. Gun violence is the worst in cities such as Chicago that have implemented extremely strict gun control measures. When criminals know that average citizens may be armed, they are less likely to break into homes.

The Economy: I have spent many years documenting America's economic problems. Barack Obama was the only president in U.S. history never to have a single year when the U.S. economy grew by at least 3 percent, and economic growth has slowed down even more so far in 2017. If we want the U.S. economy to be great again, we desperately need to start returning to free market principles.

Tax Reform: Lowering tax rates is not nearly enough. I would abolish the individual income tax and shut down the Internal Revenue Service. The greatest era of economic growth in all of U.S. history was when there was no individual income tax, and I believe that we can return to those days.

Trade: Over the past several decades, the United States has seen tens of thousands of manufacturing facilities shut down. We have lost millions of good-paying jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars of tax revenue. We will always need to trade with other nations, but we cannot afford to keep running such huge trade deficits. I agree with President Trump that our current trade deals are very bad deals for America, and we need to replace them with balanced deals that will bring factories and jobs back to the United States.

Education: I strongly believe in parental choice when it comes to education. Our system of public education is a giant mess, and so many parents have chosen alternatives such as homeschooling and private schools. I would abolish Common Core and the U.S. Department of Education, and I would return full control over education to the state level.

Hardening the Electrical Grid: A massive electromagnetic pulse that could take down our national power grid for an extended period of time could be produced by a nuclear weapon, but it could also be produced by solar activity. We have had several near misses in recent years, and scientists assure us that it is only a matter of time before another "Carrington Event" happens. It is absolutely imperative that we spend the few billion dollars that it would take to protect our electrical grid against such a disaster.

Homeland Security: I have great respect for those who work very hard to protect us every day, but without a doubt there have been many instances of abuse over the years. It is imperative that our security officials protect the rights and dignity of ordinary Americans at the same time that they are protecting us from terror.

Foreign Policy: I believe that the United States should have the most powerful military in the entire world, but that we should also be very hesitant to become entangled in foreign conflicts. I strongly support the fight against ISIS, but I very strongly believe that it is not in the interest of the United States to become involved in the civil war in Syria. Whenever possible we should pursue peace with our neighbors around the world, and having a strong, prepared and vibrant military is one of the keys to achieving a long and lasting peace.

Race Relations: The Declaration of Independence says that "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." Instead of allowing the color of our skin to divide us, we need to start learning how to love one another deeply and with sincerity. Every precious life is of extraordinary value to God, and we should view each other the same way.

Abortion: Since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, nearly 60 million babies have been murdered in America. I am 100 percent pro-life, and I will work tirelessly to fight the scourge of abortion in our country. I greatly applaud President Trump for nominating judges who are pro-life, and any Republican politician who currently holds office in the entire nation who is not pro-life should be immediately challenged for their position by someone who is.

Health Care: I am for a 100 percent repeal of Obamacare. But of course, that won't fix our rapidly failing health care system. Ordinary families all over America are being financially crippled by rapidly rising health insurance premiums, and we need to rebuild the way that we approach health care from the ground up. I believe that a return to true competition and free market principles would do much to lower costs and restore sanity to the system.

Immigration: America is a land of immigrants, but the way that we are approaching immigration today is entirely messed up. We make it exceedingly difficult to come in legally through the front door, but meanwhile we are leaving the back door completely wide open for criminals, gang members, drug dealers and those who want to abuse the system. So we are keeping out the hard-working, law-abiding people whom we should want to come to this country, and we are allowing in law-breakers who are causing havoc in communities all over America. We need to ensure that everyone comes in through the front door, and that is why I support President Trump's call for a border wall and greatly increased border security along our southern border.

Jobs: One of the biggest problems Idaho residents have to face is a lack of good-paying jobs. I will use the power of my office to promote economic growth and job creation in Idaho and for all Americans, and I believe that a return to free-market principles will mean a more prosperous future for all of us.

Principles & Values: I am a Bible-believing Christian. Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and the principles and values that I base my decisions upon come from the Word of God. Our founders were men of faith, and they were not ashamed of this fact at all. In fact, the second president of the United States, John Adams, once made the following statement...

"The general principles on which the fathers achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity. I will avow that I then believed, and now believe, that those general principles of Christianity are as eternal and immutable as the existence and attributes of God."

If we truly want to make America great again, we need to return to the values and the principles that made America great in the first place. I know that many liberals believe that those values and principles should be completely discarded in our day and time, but that is something with which I completely disagree.

Michael Snyder is the founder and publisher of End Of The American Dream. Michael's controversial new book about Bible prophecy entitled "The Rapture Verdict" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com.

