What Jentezen Franklin Really Thinks About Donald Trump

Jentezen Franklin left with two words after meeting with now President Donald Trump: "He cares."

"To be honest, the first time I met with him, I went in very undecided and wondering, Why am I here? When I sat down with him and heard him, he does care. He does care about the poor, he does care about the community," Franklin says.

Franklin is a member of Trump's Faith Advisory Board, which also includes Paula White, Kenneth Copeland, James Dobson, Robert Jeffress and James Robison.

Watch the video to see Franklin's full impression of Trump.

