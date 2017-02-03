Why Not? Oprah Considering 2020 Run

Oprah Winfrey revealed in an interview with David Rubenstein that aired this week on Bloomberg TV that she has reconsidered whether or not she would like to run for president someday. ( Video screenshot image )

During Tuesday's episode of The David Rubenstein Show on Bloomberg TV, the philanthropist and financier talked with self-made media mogul Oprah Winfrey about her path to success.

The concept of Rubenstein's program is that he travels the country talking to leaders to uncover their stories and their path to success. The interview was taped Dec. 12 of last year, as liberals were still trying to wrap their brains around the idea that Donald Trump had been elected president of the United States.

In that context, he asked Winfrey if she had ever thought—given her popularity in the U.S.—that she could perhaps "break the glass ceiling" of the presidency. He asked if she had considered running and actually getting elected.

"I actually never thought—never considered the question, even the possibility," she said while smiling coyly. "I just thought, 'Oh. Oh.'"

"Because it's clear you don't need government experience to be elected president of the United States," Rubenstein interjected.

"That's what I thought," she replied. "I thought, Oh gee, I don't have the experience, I don't know enough. Now I'm thinking, Oh. Oh."

The response made it clear that she is, indeed, thinking about the idea that should could one day be president. The irony of her conversation with Rubenstein is that she asked a similar question of Trump in the 1980s.

While some Democrats have yet to dismiss the notion that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton might run against the president again in 2020, others are attempting to jockey for position to start the exploratory process in the next 18 months. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley has been campaigning on behalf of legislators in several early states, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has yet to dismantle his political machine.

Could there be room for an Oprah 2020 campaign, as well?

