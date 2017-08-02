Report: George Soros Funded These 6 Republicans in 2016

Executives with an investment fund established by George Soros donated to the campaigns of Republicans who were largely critical of President Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign. ( Reuters photo )

It's hard to argue that billionaire George Soros has the best interests of America in mind, and this isn't exactly a new development in U.S. politics.

But, according to a new report by Breitbart News, in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, six Republicans accepted tens of thousands of dollars in donations from Soros. Not surprisingly, these Republicans were generally hostile to President Donald Trump during the course of his campaign.

According to records compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics, and available at OpenSecrets.org, Soros Fund Management employees donated nearly $40,000 to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. The politicians defended the donations, saying they didn't come directly from Soros.

But Breitbart reports:

In total, executives with the Soros-founded company pushed $36,800 into the coffers of these GOP candidates just this past cycle. That does not include Super PACs or campaign committees, which saw tens of thousands of dollars more. While these numbers for Republicans pale in comparison to the millions upon millions poured into Democratic groups, causes and candidates, it is significant that Soros executives are making a play inside the GOP. Perhaps even more significant is the type of Republican they aim to prop up: pro-amnesty, pro-open borders on trade and generally speaking anti-Trump. A pattern emerges when looking at the policies of the Republicans that these Soros Fund Management executives support financially.

The report identifies other Republicans who received donations from employees of the Soros fund. Most were opposed to the president's candidacy or have been openly critical of his policies. But there were a few exceptions.

Soros, who has long advocated for an "open borders" policy, funneled millions meanwhile to Democrats. But, as the report notes, the Republicans who were getting donations seems to indicate there was an effort to influence GOP legislators as well.

