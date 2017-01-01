Rosie O'Donnell Wants Martial Law 'Until Trump Cleared of All Charges'

Comedienne Rosie O'Donnell wants to see martial law imposed and the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump delayed until she can be personally assured he didn't engage in any wrongdoing to win the election. ( Reuters photo )

Hollywood liberals are having a really difficult time processing the fact that Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States, beginning in just seven days.

But Rosie O'Donnell just took her anti-Trump rhetoric to a whole new low. If you were to take her position to its logical conclusion, she would like to see armed soldiers in the streets until she's able to accept that Trump won on his own merits.

Here's what she tweeted Thursday:

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW - DELAYING THE INAUGURATION - UNTIL TRUMP IS 'CLEARED' OF ALL CHARGES

Her keyboard caps lock apparently stuck; she has continued to rail about the upcoming inauguration for the past 24 hours. She's since launched a new hashtag, #DelayInauguration.

The biggest problem, however, is that there's absolutely no evidence Trump was ever directly involved in the hacking. Even the intelligence community's declassified report, released earlier this week, takes a "you're going to have to trust us that it was Russia" by providing absolutely zero proof that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the hacking activities.

The hacking had absolutely no impact on the vote counts. It merely exposed documents the DNC that John Podesta definitely didn't want Americans to see. But, at the end of the day, did it really provide information we didn't already know about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton—or did it just reaffirm everything we already thought we knew?

This is a dangerous time for our nation, because O'Donnell isn't alone in her thoughts, and it's not difficult to imagine there will be others who are willing to act violently upon them.

