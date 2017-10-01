3 Factors Dr. James Dobson Believes Propelled President-Elect Trump to Victory

President-elect Donald Trump's victory last November was the result of three factors, according to Dr. James Dobson. ( Reuters photo )

In his latest Family Talk monthly newsletter, Dr. James Dobson reveals the three reasons why he believes President-elect Donald Trump was victorious last November.

"Virtually every pundit and news organization told the nation incessantly that Mrs. Clinton would be a certain winner on Nov. 8. As we all know, they were shockingly wrong," he wrote. "Now that the ballots have been counted and even recounted, the media are making another mistake.

"We are being told that Trump's win is attributed to white working class males in the Rust Belt who were angry about their difficult financial circumstances. They did respond in huge numbers, but it wasn't enough to account for the Republican victory."

Dobson said he has a much "more accurate" explanation. Polls and surveys taken after the election have shown, repeatedly, that evangelical Christians turned out to vote in "unprecedented" numbers, he said, in part because of the voter outreach efforts of groups like Lift the Vote.

"Lift the Vote had three buses on the road between Sept. 16 and Nov. 8, Election Day, which made stops in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida and Virginia," he wrote. "The group 'distributed stickers proclaiming, "I'm a Christian. I'm voting!" to over 400,000 people as a crucial part of the "high touch/boots-on-the-ground" voter turnout initiative,' according to the organization's statement."

He also credited The Family Research Council and the Rev. Franklin Graham's Decision America Tour as helping to mobilize evangelicals. But what were the issues that drove these committed Christians to the polls to actually cast a ballot?

"I am convinced it is because of three primary factors," Dobson wrote. "They are: the sanctity of human life, the Constitutional guarantees of religious liberty that are being shredded, and the promise by Mr. Trump to appoint pro-life justices to the Supreme Court. These issues are all related, of course."

Click here to read his entire analysis.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.