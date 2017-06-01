Ted Cruz's Unsolicited Comments About the Trump Cabinet May Surprise You

The acrimonious relationship between President-elect Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that developed during the Republican presidential primary seems to be gone now. ( Reuters photo )

The implosion of the friendship of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and President-elect Donald Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary was one of the biggest stories of the year.

And now, it seems to be just a bad memory.

During an interview with Washington, D.C., talk radio host Larry O'Connor of WMAL-AM, Cruz provided some unsolicited analysis of the president-elect's Cabinet-level picks so far:

"I tell you that I have been really pleased and really impressed with President-elect Trump. This is a serious Cabinet, a Cabinet of highly qualified individuals, and it is a Cabinet of strong conservatives.

"The president-elect should be commended for bringing together a team of all-stars. I think that bodes really well for the commitment to carry through on the promises we made."

The off-the-cuff comments followed Cruz's comments about the Senate vote, 51-48, to repeal Obamacare earlier in the day. The Texas senator said it was a "historic" opportunity to "do a great deal of good" for the country.

"It was one of the fundamental reasons why I ran for the Senate and promised the people of Texas that I would fight every day to repeal Obamacare," he said. "I cannot tell you how gratifying it is to see us on the verge of delivering on that promise."

He also announced that he and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had introduced a bill to cut off funds to the United Nations until it rescinded U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334, and that he had introduced legislation to cut funds to the Palestinian Authority. He expects Congress to pass a resolution reaffirming the U.S. commitment to moving its embassy to Jerusalem in the coming days.

Listen to the entire interview below.

