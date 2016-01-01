Vice President-elect Mike Pence Is Fundraising for RNC

Vice President-elect Mike Pence has sent out a new fundraising letter on behalf of the Republican National Committee in which he says the Trump Administration may need help countering liberal mainstream media bias. ( Reuters photo )

If a new fundraising email sent out by the Republican National Committee on Thursday is any indication, the Trump Administration is expecting shenanigans from the liberal mainstream media after Jan. 20.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence wrote the message on behalf of the GOP:

Friend, they said we couldn't do it. But on Nov. 8, you showed the world that America will once again be a country of, for and by the people. Now is the time to start uniting our country and putting America first again. President-elect Trump, myself and your Republican majorities in the House and Senate pledge: To work for you ... To fight for you ... To win for you ... During the campaign, we were able to get our message to the voters and fight back against the liberal media because of your support, friend. And if we're going to keep winning, we need you in our corner. In the months ahead, we will face strong opposition to President-elect Trump's agenda to Make America Great Again, and we will rely on your support to get our message to the American people.

The media representatives who take part in the daily transition briefings have, at times, been overly combative with spokesmen Sean Spicer and Jason Miller. Some of the extreme leftist elements of the blogosphere have even suggested Trump could be impeached within weeks of taking office.

The GOP finds itself in a relatively unique position of controlling both the Congress and the White House as well as a majority of the state legislatures and governorships. Defending those majorities will no doubt be costly, particularly if the national media decides to go to war with the party.

As Christians, regardless of which party our elected representatives belong to, we owe them our prayers.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.