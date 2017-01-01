Dutch Sheets Issues Urgent Prayer Alert Days Before National Announcement

The Supreme Court of the United States of America. ( Matt Wade/Flickr/CC )

I woke up this morning with Holy Spirit placing the Supreme Court on my heart. I knew He was saying to amp up the prayer for this branch of our government. President Trump is about to make one of the most important decisions he will make in his entire presidency, his first appointment to the Supreme Court.

In the past, the Supreme Court has done more to open the door for sin and death into our nation than any other governmental institution. This is our opportunity to begin the process of changing this.

Today I spoke with my friend Matt Lockett, who is the director of Bound for Life and the Justice House of Prayer in Washington, D.C. He, too, is feeling the urgency of these next few days regarding this appointment.



Matt said, "I believe God has a champion for this empty seat on the Supreme Court. We have contended for the purposes of God by praying in front of the [Supreme] Court for more than 12 years, wearing the red Life Tape.

"The reason no one predicted this past election's outcome is because so-called experts didn't realize how important the Supreme Court is to Americans, and specifically to Christians. Seven in 10 voters said that Supreme Court appointments were a very important factor in their vote, and those voters overwhelmingly chose to elect President Donald Trump. Since Justice Scalia's death [in] Feb. 2016, we have prayed relentlessly that the empty seat would be reserved for no other than God's champion. We must contend in prayer through President Trump's final days of decision-making for this important nomination next week."

President Trump has reportedly narrowed his decision to three individuals. Most conservative leaders believe that all of the three, should he choose to stick with this group from which to make his decision, are good constitutionalist judges. But I believe God has already chosen one of these individuals. Let's pray that the president makes the perfect choice, the choice the Lord desires.

Thanks for all that you do as watchmen for this nation. Let's contend for God's champion again!

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.